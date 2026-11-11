David Walliams faces court order amid 2003‑2024 sexual assault allegations

Former TV star David Walliams has been targeted by a court order to suppress claims of sexual misconduct against teenagers. The case follows a long‑running investigation and BBC's removal of his shows from iPlayer.

Former comedian David Walliams, 55, has become the centre of a legal battle in which a court has granted a temporary order to suppress allegations that he sexually assaulted teenage girls dating back to 2003. The order, issued by a High Court judge, was the subject of a three‑year joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian, which revealed 12 accusations from women as young as 15.

Legal proceedings and court order details

The High Court judge denied Walliams' attempt to block the publication of the allegations but granted him permission to appeal. The judge also temporarily kept his identity hidden pending the appeal, a decision that was struck after the comedian missed a deadline to bring the case to the Court of Appeal.

Also read David Walliams Injunction Denied As High Court Ruling Allows Reporting

Walliams was allowed to remain unnamed while the court examined the claim that he had abused his celebrity status to exploit teenage girls. The judge concluded that the allegations were serious enough to warrant public scrutiny but allowed a brief period of anonymity to protect the parties involved until the appeal process concluded.

BBC response and removal of programming

In response to the investigation, the BBC announced the removal of all programmes featuring or written by Walliams from its iPlayer. This includes the sketch show Little Britain, the mockumentary Come Fly With Me, episodes of The Wheel and Would I Lie To You?, and the 2011 Doctor Who episode The God Complex in which he played Gibbis.

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A BBC spokesperson stated that the network was "looking carefully at all material featuring and written by David Walliams on our platforms" and that the removal was part of a broader review following the serious allegations. The BBC also confirmed that it would not restore any of the deleted content until the review was complete.

Walliams' statements and public reaction

During a statement to The Guardian and ITV News, Walliams expressed regret for "thoughtless behaviour" towards women he had "casual sexual relationships" with. He denied being a sexual predator and insisted that he had not broken the law, describing himself as "devastated that women I met ten to twenty years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me." Walliams also claimed he would end his life if his identity were revealed, a claim that was later dismissed by the court.

Downing Street called the allegations "deeply troubling" after the investigation was made public. A named accuser, identified as Jade, alleged that Walliams sexually assaulted her when she was 15 after initiating contact online.

Impact on charity work and future engagements

Walliams had been a frequent collaborator and fundraiser for Comic Relief, hosting several Red Nose Day and Sports Relief events and completing high‑profile swims for charity. The charity has issued a statement saying it has no plans to work with him in the future, and the BBC will not reinstate any of his related programming until the legal matters are resolved.

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The ongoing case raises questions about how media organisations handle allegations against public figures and the balance between protecting reputations and ensuring accountability. The next steps will involve the Court of Appeal and a full judicial review of the allegations before any further action can be taken against Walliams in the public domain.