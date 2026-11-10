David Walliams Dropped by HarperCollins Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

HarperCollins terminates publishing ties with David Walliams following allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power involving interns and young women.

HarperCollins has officially severed its professional relationship with author and comedian David Walliams, citing inappropriate behavior toward young women. The decision follows a comprehensive internal inquiry launched in late 2023 and concluded in 2024, which investigated serious allegations regarding his conduct within the workplace and beyond. In September, the publisher announced it would cease all future publications of his books, marking the end of a long-standing partnership.

Internal Inquiry and Workplace Conduct

The termination stems from an investigation into claims that Walliams engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with an intern at HarperCollins while holding significant influence over junior staff. According to former employees, the intern met the author at a publishing event in 2017 and was invited to his home alone to collect manuscripts, a practice previously common but halted due to growing unease about his behavior. Although the intern described the relationship as consensual, she later told colleagues it constituted an abuse of power, prompting concerns among staff who reported similar issues to human resources.

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Allegations Against David Walliams

Walliams faces multiple accusations of sexually assaulting a fifteen-year-old girl and pursuing other teenage employees during his tenure at the publishing house. One employee, identified as Katie, witnessed emails sent by Walliams to a young colleague in 2015 and reported them to management, noting the recipient was clearly uncomfortable. Despite these reports, no immediate action was taken because Walliams was instrumental in helping HarperCollins meet annual sales targets, allowing the pattern of behavior to continue unchecked for years.

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Public Statements and Legal Context

In response to the revelations, Walliams issued a statement acknowledging he behaved thoughtlessly in past casual relationships but firmly denying any criminal activity or predatory conduct. He stated he never abused his status and expressed devastation that women he met decades ago now feel hurt, while also revealing he threatened suicide if his identity were exposed in legal proceedings. This comes shortly after his friend Russell Brand was jailed for rape, adding pressure to Walliams' public standing and legal battles regarding injunctions.

Political and Industry Repercussions

The fallout has extended beyond the publishing world, with Downing Street describing the allegations as deeply troubling and expressing concern over the use of legal injunctions to suppress information. The Labour Party has suspended Walliams from membership, reflecting the broader political sensitivity surrounding the case. As investigations continue, the incident highlights systemic vulnerabilities in protecting junior staff within high-profile creative industries and raises questions about accountability for powerful figures.