David Walliams Denies Sexual Assault Claims Made in Media Investigation

David Walliams denies all accusations of sexual assault and grooming, as Scotland Yard urges women to come forward after a media investigation.

Scotland Yard has urged women to come forward after David Walliams was publicly identified as the celebrity at the centre of claims that he preyed on teenagers. The children's author and entertainer is accused of using his fame to groom schoolgirls and pursue young women. According to a media investigation, Walliams, 55, allegedly sexually assaulted one 15-year-old, targeted another who was sitting her GCSE mock exams, and sexually harassed a number of other young women. Walliams denies all of the accusations.

The allegations came to light after Walliams sought an injunction at the High Court to stop the investigation from being published. His application was refused, and The Guardian newspaper and ITV News then published more than 17,000 words online alongside an hour-long documentary. The Metropolitan Police said they were aware of media reports about a man in his 50s but had not received any allegations of sexual assault or other offences.

Also read David Walliams Suspended by Labour Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Core Allegations Against David Walliams Detailed

The investigation sets out several separate accounts from women who say they were targeted when they were teenagers. Lilly Creightmore, a former model, said she was 18 in 2003 when Walliams constantly pestered her for sex. A woman referred to only as Jade said she was 15 in 2007 when Walliams molested her, after he contacted her on the now-defunct messaging site MySpace and asked for her number.

Another woman, identified only as Alex, said Walliams groomed her when she was 15 and studying for her mock GCSEs. She said she met him at a Little Britain fan event, where her mother took a photo of the moment she handed him comedy sketches she had written. A few days later, she alleged, Walliams phoned her, and they talked about her school, her exams and her upcoming 16th birthday. She said they had consensual sex when she was 17, in 2005, but described the experience as feeling very pushy.

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Abby Tomlinson, now a senior aide to Andy Burnham, also spoke out. She said she was a 17-year-old fan of Britain's Got Talent in 2015 when she found herself in Walliams' dressing room with girls aged 13, 16 and 17, without any other adult present. She alleged that Walliams, then 36, bought her coffee in Soho, kissed her in an alleyway and then drove her in his Aston Martin to his house in Primrose Hill.

Walliams Responds as Lawyers Reject Claims

Walliams has acknowledged behaving 'thoughtlessly' at times but has rejected the central accusations, saying: 'I am not a sexual predator.' Lawyers acting for Walliams said he had never engaged in grooming young women and denied any sexual contact with Jade. They described the allegations of serious criminal conduct as false.

Walliams' record of controversy was also highlighted after the allegations emerged. Footage from the 2004 Comedy Awards resurfaced, showing Walliams laughing as compere Jonathan Ross told the room that the comedy awards was 15 years old and, like most 15-year-olds, was drunk, unpredictable and probably going home with David Walliams. It is understood that Ross did not write the joke and only delivered it.

Comedian Lucy Beaumont said she had acted as a whistleblower in the investigation after hearing about girls being taken to Walliams' dressing room. She told Sky News that one of the girls had signed a non-disclosure agreement, which meant she could not speak to family, friends or a therapist. Beaumont said she was worried that the young woman might take her own life, and added that she wanted to protect young women because she believed sexual harassment was still going on.

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Police Appeal and Impact on Public Trust

Scotland Yard has said that any reports it receives will be carefully assessed. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that it had offered information to the media organisations last week, so that any potential victims they had spoken to would know how to report criminal allegations to police. Anyone with information is being directed to report it to the force directly.

The case also raises questions about how celebrity status and non-disclosure agreements can affect whether young women speak out. Beaumont's account suggests that a non-disclosure agreement can prevent a victim from seeking support from people close to her, while Walliams' lawyers maintain that the allegations are false. The Met has not yet received any formal allegations of sexual assault or other offences linked to the reports, leaving the outcome dependent on whether women choose to come forward.