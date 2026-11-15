David Walliams Denies Sexual Assault Claims as Simon Cowell Is Seen in Calabasas

David Walliams denies sexual assault claims published by The Guardian and ITV, as Simon Cowell is seen publicly for the first time since then.

David Walliams, the former Britain's Got Talent judge, denies accusations of sexual assault and of preying on teenage girls, first published by The Guardian and ITV on Tuesday after an injunction was lifted in the High Court. The claims have placed his former BGT colleague Simon Cowell in the spotlight, and Cowell was pictured outside Erewhon Market in Calabasas after doing his food shop on Saturday. Cowell, who has not spoken to Walliams since 2022, is currently living in the United States at his Malibu home.

On Tuesday, Walliams was named as the celebrity who had sought the injunction to stop the publication of the sexual assault claims, saying he would take his own life if the allegations became public. The allegations state that Walliams abused his status on Britain's Got Talent and engaged in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of young women and girls. Walliams has denied all of the accusations.

Also read Jonathan Ross Apologizes for 2004 David Walliams Joke Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Walliams Denies All Allegations Against Him

David Walliams has denied every accusation made against him, including claims of sexual assault and grooming of teenage girls. In a statement to ITV News and The Guardian, Walliams said that looking back, he realises he behaved thoughtlessly towards some people he had casual sexual relationships with. He added that he did not always take people's feelings properly into account and said he regrets that.

Walliams also said that while a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely, and that he never did so. He stated that he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law. He said he was devastated that some of the women he met ten to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards him.

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The most detailed account so far comes from an accuser named as Jade by ITV News and The Guardian. She alleges she was sexually assaulted by Walliams when she was 15, after he contacted her online. Jade claims they met in Soho before he drove her to his home in his Aston Martin, and she alleges the assault took place at Supernova Heights, the mansion once owned by Oasis star Noel Gallagher. Walliams was 36 at the time, according to the accuser's account.

Jade Describes Alleged Assault at Supernova Heights

Jade alleges that Walliams invited her to come over and hugged her before kissing her. She says he lifted her top, sucked on her breast, and then tried to put her hand down his trousers, and she said she pulled away and told him 'No'. She said he had an erection at the time. These are the accuser's own claims, and they have not been tested in court.

Jade also said she was not ready for sex and did not want to be touched in that way with him or anyone else. She described the incident as a sexual assault and grooming, stating that it was completely wrong in every way. She claimed she had already told Walliams that she had previously been sexually abused by someone else as a child, and that he responded by saying 'Sorry to hear that.'

Cowell Distanced Himself From Walliams Years Ago

Simon Cowell distanced himself from David Walliams four years ago, according to sources, who said he feared that his fellow BGT star was 'not a good person'. Friends of the Britain's Got Talent creator say Cowell has not had anything to do with Walliams for a long time and will not again. They added that Cowell is pleased Walliams left the show and that the programme has moved on without him.

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Walliams left Britain's Got Talent in 2022 after audio emerged of him making disparaging remarks about contestants off-camera. In that recording, he called one contestant a derogatory name and described another female contestant as like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub who thinks you want to sleep with her, but you do not. Fans have revisited the pair's on-screen exchanges since the allegations surfaced, noting several eyebrow-raising moments between the two judges.