David Walliams Cut From Fing! Film Amid Misconduct Allegations

Distributors remove David Walliams from the Fing! movie and its promotion following serious sexual misconduct allegations against the British author and comedian.

The upcoming Australian fantasy film Fing! has removed British comedian and author David Walliams from its final cut and promotional materials. The decision comes in the wake of serious allegations regarding Walliams' conduct towards young women. Distribution partners have confirmed that the filmmaker will have no involvement in the cinema release scheduled for January or in any marketing efforts.

Film Producers Remove Walliams Cameo

Transmission Films , the distributor responsible for the Australian release, officially confirmed that David Walliams will not appear in the finished feature. The company stated that the film's producers advised them to cut the British comedian's cameo appearance. Transmission Films added that the publicity campaign will instead focus on the film's Australian production team, director, and lead cast members. This move ensures the movie can proceed to cinemas without the controversial figure's image.

Also read David Walliams Accused of Sexual Misconduct Against Teenage Girls, Denies Allegations

Angel Studios , the US distributor, echoed this decision in a statement to Variety . They confirmed that the American release will continue but without any appearance or participation from David Walliams . The studio emphasized that they take the reported allegations seriously and expressed their thoughts with those affected. Angel Studios clarified that Walliams has been removed from all promotional material for the title in North America.

Streaming and TV Partners Drop Title

Beyond the theatrical release, several major media partners have severed ties with the project entirely. Stan , the Australian streaming giant, removed Fing! from its upcoming content slate. A spokesperson for Stan cited the recent and serious allegations against David Walliams as the reason for the removal. This decision prevents the film from reaching its planned digital audience post-theatrical window.

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In the UK and Ireland, Sky has also dropped the film completely. A spokesperson for Sky stated that they have notified the producers of their intention to exit as the UK and Ireland licensee for Fing! . The broadcaster confirmed that it had already removed any content featuring David Walliams from its platforms. This marks a significant commercial impact, as the film loses access to major broadcast and streaming territories.

Allegations and Publisher Fallout

David Walliams is currently facing scrutiny after a gag order shielding him from sexual misconduct claims was lifted. The allegations include an inappropriate sexual relationship with an intern at HarperCollins and pursuing another employee. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and preying on multiple teenagers. While he admits to a consensual relationship with the intern, he strongly denies allegations of grooming, sexual assault, or abusing his celebrity status.

The publishing world has already reacted to these accusations. HarperCollins initiated an inquiry into David Walliams in late 2023, which concluded in 2024. The publisher dropped him in December 2025 and announced in September that it would no longer publish his books. HarperCollins stated they take employee safety seriously but would not comment on individual privacy matters. Walliams has denied harassing anyone at the publisher or behaving inappropriately in the workplace.

Film Details and Legal Context

Fing! is a fantasy adventure film directed by Australian filmmaker Jeffrey Walker . The screenplay was co-written by David Walliams and Kevin Cecil , based on Walliams' 2019 children's book. The movie was filmed in Brisbane at Screen Queensland Studios. It stars a cast including Mia Wasikowska , Taika Waititi , and Richard Roxburgh . The film is set to hit cinemas in January, but now without its original author-actor.

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Walliams has also been accused of abusing his status on shows like Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent (BGT). The accusations suggest he engaged in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of young women and girls. In a previous High Court proceeding, Walliams told the court he would take his own life if his identity were revealed. The removal of his cameo represents a significant reputational and financial blow to the production as it prepares for its limited theatrical run.