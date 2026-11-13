David Walliams Cut From Fing Film After Allegations

Transmission Films and Angel Studios confirm David Walliams has been removed from the Fing! movie cameo and promotion following serious misconduct allegations.

Transmission Films and Angel Studios have confirmed that British comedian David Walliams has been completely removed from the final cut of the movie Fing! and will not participate in any promotional activities. This decision affects the upcoming Australian release scheduled for January and the subsequent American distribution. The film, which is based on Walliams' children's novel, will proceed without the author appearing on screen or engaging in publicity campaigns.

Cut From Final Movie Edit

Distribution companies have jointly stated that Walliams' cameo appearance was deleted from the finished feature before its theatrical run. Transmission Films emphasized that the upcoming marketing campaign will focus exclusively on the Australian production team, the director, and the lead cast members. The producers of the project advised distributors that the screen time for Walliams has been excised to ensure the film can release as planned in cinemas this January.

Also read ITV and Guardian Move Forward with Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against David Walliams After Appeals Deadline

Angel Studios US Removal

Angel Studios, the distributor responsible for the American release, also confirmed that Walliams has been removed from all promotional materials in the United States. A representative for the studio stated they take the reported allegations regarding Walliams very seriously and directed their thoughts to anyone affected by these events. The company ensured that his cameo is removed from the film and that he has no involvement in the movie's release or marketing strategy in the US market.

Streaming Platforms Drop Film

Australian streaming giant Stan has removed Fing! entirely from its upcoming content slate, halting plans to feature the movie on its platform after its theatrical release. Simultaneously, Sky, the distributor for the UK and Ireland, dropped the film completely and notified producers of their intention to exit as the regional licensee. Sky confirmed that any existing content featuring Walliams has already been removed from their platforms to align with their current policies.

Advertisement

Serious Misconduct Allegations

Walliams is currently facing multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior towards young women, including claims of an inappropriate sexual relationship with an intern at publisher HarperCollins. He is also accused of pursuing another employee and engaging in exploitative activities with a large number of young women and girls during his time on Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent. He denies all accusations of grooming, sexual assault, or abusing his celebrity status in the workplace.

HarperCollins Publisher Termination

HarperCollins initiated an inquiry into Walliams in late 2023, which concluded in 2024, leading to the termination of his publishing contract in December 2025. The company announced in September of this year that it would no longer publish his books, citing the seriousness of the allegations. The lifting of a previous gag order shielding him from these claims has intensified public scrutiny and resulted in the widespread removal of his work from major media platforms.