David Walliams Confesses Past Crush on Natalie Imbruglia Amid Rising Abuse Claims

Comedian David Walliams admits a long‑standing crush on singer Natalie Imbruglia as accusations of sexual misconduct surface, prompting scrutiny of his relationships and publishing career.

In a recent appearance on the Fitzy and Wippa radio show, British comedy star David Walliams, 55, disclosed that he once had a "huge crush" on Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia, 51, after meeting her in 2009. The admission comes as accusations of inappropriate behaviour toward young women gain increased attention, prompting a closer look at the comedian's past relationships and recent professional fallout.

Walliams Reveals Past Sentiment Toward Imbruglia

Walliams told listeners that while Imbruglia had famously turned his feelings into a close friendship, he was nevertheless hopelessly infatuated. He described seeing her as "amazing" and lamented not being able to progress beyond a platonic connection. The comedian added that he believed Imbruglia could easily attract a more suitable partner, hinting at his sense of inadequacy. The pair were photographed together on social occasions from 2009 to 2021, with Walliams describing their dynamic as that of a "gay best friend" to many observers.

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Accusations and Industry Fallout

Earlier this week, a gag order that protected Walliams from sexual misconduct claims was lifted, making public his alleged involvement with an intern at HarperCollins and the pursuit of another employee. According to reports, Walliams is accused of inappropriate or exploitative sexual conduct with multiple teenagers, including a 15‑year‑old girl. He has denied grooming, assault, or misuse of his celebrity status. In late 2023, HarperCollins began an internal investigation that concluded in 2024, after which the company terminated its publishing relationship with the comedian in December 2025 and announced in September that it would no longer publish his books.

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Legal Responses and Future Steps

Walliams has faced questions from the High Court regarding his future and the possibility of self‑harm if his identity were uncovered. He remains adamant that he denied any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, HarperCollins released a statement reaffirming its commitment to workplace safety and confidentiality, saying it "takes the safety of our people incredibly seriously and will not comment on employee matters." The insurance claim and legal disputes surrounding Walliams continue to unfold, with potential court dates and further investigations anticipated in the coming months.