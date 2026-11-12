David Walliams Celebrities Socialized With Despite 'Open Secret' Misconduct Claims

High-profile stars including Sir Elton John and podcast guests continued to socialize with David Walliams despite misconduct allegations being an open secret in showbiz circles.

Famous figures in the entertainment industry maintained close personal and professional ties with comedian David Walliams well into the period when serious allegations of sexual misconduct against him were circulating within showbusiness circles as an open secret. Despite rumors of his behavior becoming public knowledge as early as last autumn, prominent celebrities continued to socialize with him and feature on his projects, including his podcast Making A Scene and BBC television appearances.

Celebrity Social Ties Persisted

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish holidayed with Walliams in the South of France last summer, sharing a video of the comedian dancing to Whitney Houston while Elton remained seated. At that time, Walliams appeared on the festive 2025 episode of BBC Would I Lie to You? alongside team captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell, and guests Jools Holland, Swarzy Shire, and Helen George. During that broadcast, Walliams performed a Nazi salute twice, which the broadcaster edited out before transmission.

Also read David Walliams Named as Celebrity Behind Court Bid to Suppress Sexual Assault Claims

Walliams had also hosted a roster of well-known guests on his podcast Making A Scene, which he co-hosted with Matt Lucas. The show asked celebrity guests to reimagine their lives as cinematic masterpieces, discussing casting choices and box office potential with their signature dark humor. The final episode aired in October 2025 before the podcast's social media channels went inactive, preceding the news that book publisher HarperCollins dropped him as an author.

High Court and Professional Fallout

The public revelation of these events occurred on Tuesday following a joint investigation by ITN and The Guardian, which detailed claims that Walliams abused his status on Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent to engage in inappropriate sexual activities with young women and girls. Walliams denies any wrongdoing. The High Court recently refused his bid for an injunction to prevent the publication of these allegations, a decision that coincided with his longtime friend Matt Lucas stopping his daily morning social media greetings.

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Lucas, who rose to fame alongside Walliams in the BBC sketch show Little Britain, has remained silent regarding the claims. A Daily Mail attempt to contact Lucas via his publicist yielded no response. His cessation of daily social media posts marked a shift from his routine that began in February 2020, just before the onset of global lockdowns.

Industry Reaction and Ongoing Investigations

Other stars linked to Walliams have not publicly distanced themselves from the comedian or commented on the allegations. Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon served as judges on Britain's Got Talent alongside Walliams for ten years without making statements. Holden and Dixon were seen with an 18-year-old fan at a recording who later accused Walliams of attempting to kiss her after getting her drunk.

Britain's Got Talent executives had previously launched an internal probe after learning Walliams had taken teenage girls into his dressing room but found no conclusive evidence to terminate his contract. At the time of publication, both Dixon and Holden continued to follow Walliams on Instagram. Comedian Kate Smurthwaite claimed that Walliams was repeatedly named as a person to avoid in a WhatsApp group for female comedians, stating he was a name that came up repeatedly in discussions about colleagues to steer clear of.