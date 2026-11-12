David Walliams Career Ends After Sexual Assault Allegations

David Walliams faces career termination following allegations of sexual assault and exploitation. Major publishers and broadcasters cut ties as legal battles unfold.

David Walliams is facing the immediate collapse of his entertainment and literary career this week after being identified as the celebrity seeking a court order to suppress serious allegations. He is accused of sexually assaulting a fifteen-year-old girl and targeting multiple teenagers while exploiting his public status. The fifty-five-year-old comedian and author has categorically denied any criminal wrongdoing, stating firmly that he is not a sexual predator.

Immediate Industry Reactions and Business Cuts

The response from major industry partners has been swift and decisive, effectively isolating Walliams from his professional network. His literary agency, Independent Talent, removed him from its roster immediately upon the news breaking. Broadcasting giant BBC iPlayer announced it is pulling all existing content featuring the star from its platform. Sky also confirmed it has terminated all collaborations with him and will no longer distribute the film adaptation of his twenty-nineteen novel Fing!

Also read David Walliams Faces Sexual Assault Allegations at Belsize Park Mansion

This abrupt severance marks the end of a era for Walliams, who was once a cornerstone of British family entertainment. Four years prior to this scandal, he enjoyed a decade-long role on ITV prime-time family show British Got Talent. During that tenure, he was voted the best TV judge at the National TV Awards four times. His books had achieved massive commercial success, with sales reaching forty million copies worldwide across the globe.

Origin of the 2022 Britain Got Talent Scandal

The unraveling of his public image actually began in November twenty-twenty-two when he stepped down from British Got Talent. This decision followed the publication of recordings by The Guardian that captured derogatory and sexually explicit comments he made about contestants. These comments were recorded during filming breaks in twenty-twenty at the London Palladium auditions. Walliams apologized, explaining that these were private conversations not intended for sharing.

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The recordings revealed he called one elderly contestant a derogatory term three times after they left the stage. He also described another woman as a boring pub encounter who misunderstood his advances. Walliams subsequently sued the show producers Fremantle for misuse of private information and breach of data protection laws. He alleged in court documents that producers recorded and retained one thousand seven hundred hours of audio without his knowledge.

Walliams claimed in legal filings that he had battled severe depression and experienced active suicidal thoughts since losing his role. An amicable resolution was reached with the production company, which apologized for the recording being made public. However, broadcaster Piers Morgan, who judged the show between twenty-seven and twenty-ten, attacked Walliams publicly. Morgan called him one of the nastiest frauds in television and claimed it was the tip of the iceberg without providing evidence.

Internal Investigations and Publisher Disputes

BGT head judge and creator Simon Cowell also distanced himself from Walliams, with sources indicating he feared his co-star was not a good person. Around the time Walliams left the show, The Guardian approached him about allegations of inappropriate conduct. He denied the allegations, and the story was not published at that time. In May twenty-twenty-three, The Guardian and ITV News agreed to collaborate on a joint investigation.

Also in twenty-twenty-three, HarperCollins launched an internal investigation into his conduct after allegations were raised by staff. Cally Poplak, the newly appointed head of children books at HarperCollins, led the inquiry. At least five female employees provided evidence during the process. The investigation concluded in twenty-twenty-four with no immediate consequences for Walliams, though one employee who spoke to the inquiry reportedly received a five-figure payout and left the firm.

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Legal Suppression and Future Implications

It took until December twenty-twenty-five for HarperCollins to drop the author entirely. The company announced that following a change in CEO, they would no longer look after new releases by Walliams. The Daily Telegraph reported that an internal investigation opened the previous year found staff were advised to only meet him in pairs. Employees were also told to avoid visiting his house following complaints by a junior staff member.

Walliams spokesman responded by strongly denying that he behaved inappropriately. The statement claimed he had never been informed of any allegations raised against him by the publisher. The current legal action to suppress the allegations regarding the teenager highlights the severity of the situation. This marks the final chapter in a career defined by high-profile success followed by rapid and comprehensive professional isolation.