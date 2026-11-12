David Walliams Career Collapses Amid Sexual Assault Allegations and Industry Backlash

David Walliams faces career end as literary agency Independent Talent drops him, BBC iPlayer removes content, and Sky halts collaborations following sexual assault allegations.

David Walliams has suffered a catastrophic collapse in his professional standing this week after being identified as the celebrity who sought a court order to prevent the publication of allegations regarding the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl and the exploitation of multiple teenage girls.

Immediate Industry Reactions and Corporate Severing

Independent Talent has immediately terminated its representation of the 55-year-old author and comedian, removing him from its agency roster entirely. This decision marks the first major corporate breakaway, signaling that his representation partners no longer wish to be associated with the legal and ethical controversies surrounding him.

Also read David Walliams Faces Sexual Assault Allegations at Belsize Park Mansion

Simultaneously, BBC iPlayer has begun the process of pulling all content featuring Walliams from its streaming platform. The broadcaster is effectively erasing his digital footprint from its service, a move that significantly reduces his visibility to millions of consumers who rely on the platform for family-friendly entertainment.

Sky has also confirmed that it will cease all collaborations with the star. This includes a specific commitment not to distribute the film adaptation of his 2019 novel, Fing!, effectively shelving a major production project that was slated for release under their distribution network.

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Historical Context of the Britain Got Talent Exit

The unraveling of Walliams' public image officially began in November 2022 when he stepped down from his decade-long role as a judge on ITV's Britain Got Talent. This exit followed the publication of derogatory and sexually explicit comments he made about contestants during filming breaks at the London Palladium auditions in 2020.

Recordings obtained by The Guardian revealed that Walliams referred to an elderly contestant as a profanity three times after they left the stage. He also made crude remarks about a female contestant, describing her as a boring type of woman one might meet in a pub who thinks the speaker wants sex but does not.

Walliams issued an apology stating these were private conversations with friends never intended for public sharing. He subsequently sued show producers Fremantle for misuse of private information and data protection breaches, claiming 1,700 hours of audio were recorded without his knowledge during his ten-year tenure on the show.

Allegations and Internal Investigations at Publisher

The Guardian first approached Walliams regarding allegations of inappropriate conduct around November 2022, the same time he left the television show. After he denied these initial claims, the story was not published. However, collaboration between The Guardian and ITV News in May 2023 renewed the scrutiny.

HarperCollins launched an internal investigation in 2023 after Cally Poplak, the head of children's books, received allegations from staff. At least five female employees provided evidence during this inquiry. The investigation concluded in 2024 with no direct consequences for Walliams at that time.

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One employee who participated in the internal inquiry reportedly received a five-figure payout and subsequently left the firm. Internal reports from The Daily Telegraph indicated that staff were advised to only meet Walliams in pairs and were discouraged from visiting his home following a complaint by a junior staff member.

Legal Denials and Publisher Termination in 2025

Walliams continues to deny all criminal wrongdoing and asserts that he is not a sexual predator. His legal team fought vigorously to suppress the latest allegations, utilizing court orders to prevent the details of the 15-year-old girl's accusation from becoming public knowledge.

Despite the earlier internal investigation ending without action, HarperCollins officially announced in December 2025 that it would no longer manage new releases by Walliams. This decision followed a change in the company's chief executive officer, who decided to discontinue the relationship entirely.

Walliams' spokesman responded to the termination by stating the author strongly denies any inappropriate behavior and had never been informed of any allegations raised by the publisher. The combination of dropped agencies, removed media content, and terminated publishing deals signals the end of his mainstream career.