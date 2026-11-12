David Walliams BGT Leak Claimed Deliberate by Marina Hyde

Marina Hyde alleges BGT operatives leaked David Walliams' comments to force his exit. Details on the legal battle, Fremantle apology, and industry reflections follow.

Journalist Marina Hyde has alleged that operatives within the Britain's Got Talent production chain intentionally leaked sexually explicit comments made by judge David Walliams to force his departure from the program. This claim emerged during a recent episode of The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, co-hosted with Richard Osman, offering a new perspective on the controversy that dominated British entertainment news in late 2022.

Hyde Alleges Deliberate Leak by BGT Staff

Marina Hyde stated during her discussion with Richard Osman that she believes specific individuals at various levels within the Britain's Got Talent organization were actively trying to remove David Walliams from the judging panel. Hyde questioned whether the production team knew that people were attempting to get rid of the comedian, suggesting that the leak was not accidental but a calculated move by insiders.

Also read David Walliams Invites Teen Fans to BGT Dressing Room in Alleged Controversy

The journalist argued that two significant events occurred shortly after the recordings became public. First, David Walliams initiated legal action against the show's producers, Fremantle, for the misuse of his private information and breaches of data protection laws. This legal move, Hyde suggested, indicates that Walliams himself believed the leak was deliberate.

Walliams Sues Fremantle for Data Breach

David Walliams sued Fremantle in the High Court in 2023, alleging that the production company recorded, transcribed, and retained his private conversations throughout his decade-long tenure on the show. Court documents revealed that Walliams claimed he was unaware his microphone was recording during the entire day of filming at the London Palladium in 2020.

Advertisement

The comedian asserted that approximately 1,700 hours of audio recordings were collected without his knowledge or consent. The dispute concluded with an amicable resolution, during which Fremantle issued an apology for the recordings being made public. However, the legal battle highlighted serious concerns about privacy and the extent of surveillance on set.

Controversial Comments and Public Fallout

The controversy stems from comments David Walliams made during filming breaks in 2020, which were later published by The Guardian in November 2022. The leaked recordings included derogatory and sexually explicit remarks about contestants, including referring to an elderly man as a vulgar term and making inappropriate comments about a female contestant.

Walliams stepped down from his role as a judge following the publication of these comments. Hyde noted that Walliams' subsequent legal action sent a message to the industry that he is incredibly litigious and willing to sue over perceived privacy violations, even in situations where such action might be considered excessive.

Ramifications for Television Industry Culture

Richard Osman, who worked with David Walliams in the late 1990s on the show Boyz Unlimited, reflected on the broader cultural shifts in the television industry. Osman expressed a sense of shame regarding the 1990s laddy culture, admitting that he wishes he had done more to create safe environments for colleagues and contestants during his time as an executive producer.

Advertisement

The journalist also noted that The Guardian made its first approach to David Walliams about allegations of inappropriate conduct around the same time he left Britain's Got Talent. Although Walliams denied these allegations, a collaborative investigation with ITV News published further results in 2023, adding to the scrutiny surrounding his public persona.