David Walliams Avoided by Female Comics Group Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

Female comedians warned peers to avoid David Walliams, citing inappropriate behavior with young people, as Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy demands industry reform.

Female comedians in the United Kingdom circulated warnings to avoid booking David Walliams, citing his inappropriate behavior around young people and new acts. Comedian Kate Smurthwaite stated that a WhatsApp group dedicated to women in comedy repeatedly identified the children's author as a man to avoid on tour and in television studios.

Internal Group Warnings About Inappropriate Behavior

Smurthwaite revealed to BBC Newsnight that Walliams emerged as a persistent topic of concern within the chat. She explained that members shared stories of individuals who worked with him and left feeling deeply uncomfortable. Other members noted that while some stayed, they felt his conduct was consistently inappropriate for a working environment.

Also read BBC pulls David Walliams shows from iPlayer after sexual assault allegations

Messages shared within the group described Walliams as creepy and shambolic. One comic noted that she had warned promoters about him, yet he continued to receive bookings. Another member recalled sharing a car with him and describing him as awful, reinforcing the collective decision to avoid professional engagement.

Author Allegations Regarding School Bookings

Author Chloe Combi confirmed that publishers had serious reservations about Walliams over a decade ago. She recounted being explicitly advised not to invite him to projects involving teenagers. When asked for reasons, she was told that concerns existed regarding his behavior toward young female staff.

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Combi was urged to inform headteachers and teachers that Walliams was not an appropriate booking for schools. She acknowledged hearing rumors within the small, contained worlds of comedy and publishing. These warnings preceded the current public allegations against the TV star.

Government Intervention and Industry Accountability

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is convening a meeting with entertainment leaders to demand stronger protections for girls. She stated that the industry must take meaningful steps to end abuse following the Jimmy Savile revelations and the MeToo movement. Nandy threatened legal action if broadcasters fail to protect young people from predatory entertainers.

The government labeled the allegations as deeply troubling. Officials noted a pattern of behavior that requires significant change. Broadcasters are under pressure to address how high-profile figures like Walliams and Russell Brand operated with impunity.

Legal Challenges and Public Statements

Walliams denied grooming schoolgirls and sexually assaulting a teenager. He insisted he is not a sexual predator and threatened suicide if the allegations were published. He failed to secure a court injunction to stop the reporting of the claims by The Guardian and ITV News.

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Jonathan Ross apologized for a joke about a fifteen-year-old girl at the 2004 comedy awards. He expressed horror at the revelations about Walliams and the crimes of Russell Brand. Ross claimed he was unaware of their conduct during the period he was friendly with both men.

Walliams is currently in a psychiatric hospital. This development follows the jailing of Russell Brand for rape and sexual assaults. The case highlights ongoing concerns about power dynamics and safety in the entertainment sector.