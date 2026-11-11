David Walliams Allegations: Whistleblower Lucy Beaumont Reveals Industry Safeguarding Failures

Lucy Beaumont details her concerns about David Walliams and calls for better TV industry safeguards following new allegations of misconduct involving teenagers.

Comedian Lucy Beaumont has publicly disclosed that she raised safeguarding concerns regarding actor David Walliams three years ago, citing a lack of proper procedures within the television industry. Her revelation comes alongside a joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian, which uncovered serious allegations dating back to 2003 involving the exploitation of teenage girls.

Beaumont Discloses Past Concerns About Walliams

The Hull-born comedian appeared on Sky News' The Cathy Newman Show to explain how a young crew member confided in her about inappropriate behavior observed during a production. Beaumont stated that this individual, who was working on their first television job, felt compelled to share information about Walliams hosting teenage girls in his dressing room while they were vulnerable.

Also read Lucy Beaumont Reveals Role as Whistleblower in David Walliams Investigation

Beaumont emphasized that she did not personally know Walliams nor had she ever worked with him directly. However, she expressed deep worry after hearing from the young worker that Walliams was bringing girls who were definitely over sixteen into his private space. She described the situation as strange because the whistleblower was concerned about the wellbeing of these young women without having witnessed any illegal acts firsthand.

Whistleblower Calls For Better Industry Duty Of Care

Beaumont revealed that she became one of the whistleblowers who contacted The Guardian regarding these issues, highlighting the absence of a formal process to report such concerns within television companies. She noted that there are no social services or dedicated duty of care structures available to staff members who suspect misconduct by high-profile colleagues.

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She explained that she attempted to do as much as possible privately to help, but acknowledged limitations since she is not law enforcement. Beaumont pointed out that many individuals remain silent because they fear losing work and being labeled as troublemakers, which allows problematic behavior to slip through the net due to poor management oversight.

Historical Jokes And Comedian Reactions Resurface

Amidst the current allegations, old footage from a 2009 episode of Channel 4's 8 Out of 10 Cats has resurfaced on social media. In the clip, Walliams makes a joke about sharing his bed with thirteen-year-old boys shortly after the death of Michael Jackson, who had faced similar controversies regarding his interactions with children.

During the broadcast, Walliams frantically waved his arm to get host Jimmy Carr's attention before making the remark. Fellow comedian Sean Lock, who sat beside Walliams at the time, appeared completely unimpressed by the comment, staring blankly into the distance. Lock, who passed away in 2021, was previously praised for standing up to both Walliams and Russell Brand regarding alleged conduct in the early two thousands.

Joint Investigation Unveils Series Of Allegations

A three-year collaborative investigation by ITV News and The Guardian has brought forward a series of allegations against David Walliams that date back to 2003. Some accusers involved in the report were as young as fifteen years old when the incidents allegedly occurred. Walliams has denied all allegations presented in the report.

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Beaumont mentioned that she reached out to an alleged victim who was in a really bad way, offering support which the woman declined. She stressed the need for intervention in the industry to protect young women and ensure that safeguarding issues are addressed properly rather than being ignored or suppressed by powerful figures.