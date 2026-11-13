David Walliams Allegations Update HarperCollins Drop ITV Investigation

David Walliams faces serious new sexual assault allegations in a joint ITV and Guardian probe, following his prior drop by HarperCollins and a low-turnout public appearance in January.

David Walliams arrived at the Circle & Star Theatre in Hampstead on January 17 for what would become his final public appearance before a wave of severe legal challenges altered his career trajectory. The 54-year-old entertainer and author looked markedly different from his usual flamboyant on-screen persona, presenting a downcast demeanor as he entered the venue for a children's storytelling event. Only 48 people attended this 'storytelling adventure for kids and families', a stark contrast to the large crowds typically drawn by his books and television shows.

January Appearance Signals Career Shift

Walliams walked toward The Horseshoe pub, located above the tiny theatre, accompanied by a staff member. When approached by reporters from the Daily Mail, he offered only a quiet greeting and declined to answer questions about his future in television or how he was coping with the preceding difficult period. His hands remained in his pockets, and his head was slightly bowed, with his shoulders hunched as he struggled to locate the entrance before being directed to the stage door. The event was originally billed as a joyful occasion featuring live readings and irreverent humor, but the atmosphere appeared subdued.

Also read David Walliams Faces Grooming Allegations and Police Inquiry

Previous Publishing and Agency Breakups

At the time of this January 17 appearance, Walliams had already lost major professional support due to allegations of harassment against employees at HarperCollins. The publishing house had severed its relationship with him weeks prior, and his literary agency, Independent Talent Group, also dropped his representation. The BBC had begun removing some of his programs from its platforms, and he was subsequently removed from the lineup for the Waterstones Children's Book Festival in Dundee scheduled for the following month.

High Court Ruling Enables New Reports

Significant developments emerged recently when a High Court judge rejected Walliams's attempt to prevent the publication of more serious allegations. This legal decision cleared the way for a joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian to proceed, naming Walliams as the central figure in claims that go far beyond the initial workplace harassment disputes. The court's ruling allowed these severe accusations to reach the public domain, fundamentally changing the nature of the scrutiny he faces.

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Specific Sexual Assault Claims Detail

The new allegations include claims that Walliams abused his status to pursue young women and girls, including accusations of sexual assault. One woman alleges that Walliams, who was 36 at the time, contacted her online when she was 15. She claims he took her to his home where he kissed her, lifted her top, and attempted to put her hand down his trousers. Another woman alleges that their relationship became sexual when she was 17, having begun when they met at a Little Britain fan event and she was also 15.

Walliams Denies Criminal Wrongdoing

David Walliams has firmly rejected all these allegations and denies any criminal wrongdoing. He has explicitly stated that he is not a sexual predator and asserts that he has not broken the law. Despite his denials, the combination of the High Court's permission to publish and the specific nature of these complaints has resulted in a major crisis for the entertainer, distancing him from the public and the commercial partnerships that previously defined his success in British media.