David Walliams Adaptation ‘Fing!’ Pulled by Doha Film Festival Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

The David Walliams adaptation 'Fing!' has been pulled by the Doha Film Festival following sexual harassment allegations.

Walliams, who rose to prominence for his comedy show “Little Britain” before becoming a judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” has recently been accused of grooming fans as young as 15 in a joint investigation by the Guardian and ITV News, who allege the comedian invited teenage girls over to his house, where they stayed over, and to his dressing rooms.

They also allege he would “pester” and “pressure” young women, including models and an employee at his publisher HarperCollins, to go out with him and in some cases even take part in sexual activity. The Doha Film Festival’s removal of “Fing!

Also read David Walliams Dropped by HarperCollins Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

” is the latest in a series of removals of Walliams-related content from various outlets, starting with the BBC which has announced it is pulling shows, including “Little Britain,” that star or were written by the British comedian, from its streaming platform. Meanwhile Comcast-owned Sky has pulled out as the U.K. and Ireland broadcaster for “Fing! ,” which is directed by Jeffrey Walker. The film world premiered positively at Sundance and was set to have its international launch in Doha.

The revamped Doha Film Festival has transformed the DFI’s existing Ajyal Film Festival, dedicated to youth and family-friendly cinema, into a more ambitious international event for a broader audience. Walliams wrote the children’s book on which “Fing! ” is based, co-wrote the screenplay and cameos in the fantasy feature alongside main stars Taika Waititi, Mia Wasikowska and Iona Bell.

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“Fing! ” is produced by AGC Studios, Bondit Media Capital in L.A. , Elevate Media Production in Australia and Walliams’ production company King Bert. Ticketholders for the “Fing!

” gala event in Doha have been informed that the screening has been cancelled and that they will receive full refunds, a festival rep. confirmed to‘Game Changer’ Host Sam Reich on Season 8’s 23-Contestant, 90-Minute, Non-Chili’s-Sponsored Finale and ‘Acid Trip’ Season 9 Episode Plans