David Walliams Dropped From Australian Film After Sexual Misconduct Claims Spark Industry Blacklist

Female comedians and schools warn against booking David Walliams amid serious allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming. The culture secretary plans a legal crackdown.

David Walliams has been completely removed from his upcoming Australian film project as streaming services and major distributors severed all ties with the disgraced entertainer following a barrage of sexual misconduct allegations. This decisive industry action coincides with the publication of damaging claims that Walliams was repeatedly named in a private WhatsApp group for female comedians as a man to be avoided at all costs on tour and in television studios.

The chilling group messages, shared with investigators, describe Walliams as beyond rude, shambolic, and largely audience-free. One comedian reported feeling extremely uncomfortable and leaving early after working with him, while another described him as creepy and warned her peers to avoid him if possible. These digital records provide a stark contrast to Walliams's public persona and firmly establish that his behavior was widely recognized as problematic by his contemporaries.

Also read David Walliams Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Multiple Women

Comedian Kate Smurthwaite confirmed that Walliams came up over and over again in the group discussions dedicated to women in the comedy industry. She stated that there was a specific sense of concern regarding his work with young people and new acts who may not have been as wise or experienced as seasoned professionals. Members of the group reported knowing individuals who had worked with Walliams and felt either very uncomfortable and left or stayed but felt his behavior was inappropriate.

The warnings extended far beyond the comedy circuit into the publishing and educational sectors, where Walliams was explicitly advised against booking. Author Chloe Combi revealed that she was directly told by a colleague never to invite Walliams to speak with teenagers or children. The colleague explicitly urged head teachers and teachers to be informed that he was not a good booking and not an appropriate booking for a school due to real concerns about his behavior around young female staff.

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Broadcasters are now facing a severe legal crackdown to protect girls from predatory entertainers, with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy threatening new laws if the industry does not clean up its act. Nandy is hauling television chiefs in for a showdown after it was claimed that Walliams and Russell Brand alleged preying on young women was an open secret in the industry. Both entertainers were said to have become so powerful and lucrative for broadcasters that their behavior went unchallenged for a long time.

Walliams has firmly denied all allegations, insisting that he is not a sexual predator and that his lawyers have stated he never groomed young women or had sex with underage girls. However, the damage to his career appears irreversible as HarperCollins dumped him a year ago over claims he harassed young female staff. The children's author and television star is currently understood to be in a psychiatric hospital just days after his peer Russell Brand was jailed for more than ten years.

The fallout has also impacted high-profile associates, with chatshow host Jonathan Ross apologizing for a tasteless joke he made at the 2004 comedy awards about a fifteen-year-old probably going home with Walliams. Ross said he was horrified by the revelations and the crimes of Russell Brand, adding that he was genuinely unaware of their conduct during that period. This response highlights the growing pressure on industry figures to account for their past silence or participation in a culture that allowed such behavior to persist.

Former Britain's Got Talent judge Walliams allegedly used his star power to lure young women to his dressing room and his three-point-five million pound north London house. A string of teenagers and young women made allegations of sexual misconduct to an investigation by The Guardian and ITV News. Walliams threatened to kill himself if they were published, but he failed to secure a court injunction preventing the press from naming him.

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The investigation also revealed disturbing claims from former Britain's Got Talent make-up artist Lou Teasdale, who claimed it was standard protocol for young girls to be made to sign non-disclosure agreements and have their phones taken away before being left alone with famous men. TV agent Dermot McNamara stated he raised concerns with authorities and broadcasters about Walliams after a sixteen-year-old client was invited to his home where inappropriate behavior allegedly happened, but he said nothing was done at the time.

As the news breaks, the entertainment industry is grappling with the implications of these long-ignored warnings. The combination of digital evidence from WhatsApp groups, testimony from whistleblowers, and the subsequent dropping of Walliams from major film projects signals a significant shift in how the industry handles allegations of predatory behavior. The complete isolation of Walliams from current productions marks a definitive end to his career in mainstream media.

Meanwhile, the broader cultural reckoning continues to unfold across the UK. The government's stance indicates a shift from voluntary industry standards to potential legislative enforcement to ensure safer working environments for young people and women in the entertainment sector. This move comes as No10 called the Walliams allegations deeply troubling, noting a pattern of behavior that needs to change immediately. The events of the past week serve as a grim reminder of the decades of unchecked behavior that have now finally come to light.