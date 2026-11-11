David Walliams Accused of Sexual Assault After 15‑Year‑Old Alleges Abuse

Three‑year investigation exposes sexual assault claims against former Little Britain star David Walliams, with court orders and public backlash following a resurfaced 2006 clip of Jimmy Carr.

The former Little Britain star David Walliams has become the centre of a legal storm after a three‑year investigation by ITV News and The Guardian revealed a series of sexual assault allegations dating back to 2003. The claims, including an incident involving a 15‑year‑old woman, culminated in a High Court bid to suppress the publication of the allegations, which was ultimately denied.

High Court Decision Forces David Walliams to Face the Public

On 20 April 2024 a High Court judge dismissed Walliams's request to keep his identity confidential, allowing the allegations to be published. The judge granted Walliams the right to appeal and temporarily maintained his anonymity, but the comedian missed the court deadline on 24 April to take the case to the Court of Appeal. As a result, Walliams was officially named in the media today.

Also read David Walliams Named as Gag Order Celebrity Accused of Sexual Assault and Grooming

Allegations and Legal Proceedings

The accusations, uncovered over a period of three years, detail that Walliams assaulted a 15‑year‑old girl and exploited his status to prey on multiple teenagers. A key accuser, known by the pseudonym Jade, recounted being lured to a Soho location where Walliams sexually assaulted her. Jade alleged the assault took place at Supernova Heights, a former Noel Gallagher mansion.

Walliams maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings and rejected the notion that he was a sexual predator. In a statement to both ITV News and The Guardian, he admitted having behaved thoughtlessly with people he had casual relationships with, but insisted he never broke the law.

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Jimmy Carr's 2006 Joke Re‑sparks the Debate

Earlier this week a clip resurfaced from 2006 showing comedian Jimmy Carr on the red carpet of the Britain's Next Top Model launch party. Carr joked about "conquering" women, mentioning David Walliams in a casual, off‑hand manner. The clip, originally part of a live interview, has now drawn renewed attention as it directly references the disgraced presenter.

During the same event, Carr asked reporters if a "next conquest" might attend the party, adding confusion to the conversation. The joke, while intended as humor, has been re‑examined in light of the ongoing investigations.

Public and Industry Reactions

Downing Street issued a statement on 21 April calling the allegations "deeply troubling" and reaffirming the government's commitment to safeguarding victims. Meanwhile, Jonathan Ross has also faced criticism after his 2004 remark about 15‑year‑olds "going home with David Walliams" was broadcast during the British Comedy Awards.

Within the entertainment community, the allegations have prompted an increased focus on the protection of minors and the responsibilities of public figures. Former co‑star Matt Lucas confirmed that the investigation has led to a broader conversation about consent and power dynamics in the industry.

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As the legal process unfolds, all eyes remain on the British courts to see how the case will be resolved and what lasting impact it will have on the perpetrators and the victims alike.