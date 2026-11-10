David Walliams Accused of Preying on Teenagers as Ex Lara Stone Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

David Walliams faces allegations of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, while his ex-wife Lara Stone discloses a breast cancer diagnosis and urges women to check their bodies.

Dutch supermodel Lara Stone has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer just weeks before her former husband David Walliams was named as the celebrity who obtained a court order suppressing allegations that he preyed on teenagers. Stone, 42, was married to the comedian and author, who is 55, for five years and shares a son, Alfred, who is 13. The revelation came shortly before the claims against Walliams became public.

Stone announced her diagnosis in an Instagram post last month, describing it as a huge shock but saying she was grateful the disease had been found early. She used the post to urge women not to ignore changes to their bodies. Her message was accompanied by a pink breast cancer awareness graphic reading 'Check your breasts it could save your life.'

Also read David Walliams Faces Sexual Assault Allegations at Belsize Park Mansion

Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Stone's Public Message

Lara Stone did not disclose when she received her diagnosis, what stage the cancer has reached, or what treatment she is undergoing. The Victoria's Secret model said she rarely shares her personal life online but felt it was worth posting if it prompted even one person to check their breasts or book an appointment they had been postponing.

Stone has appeared on the covers of Vogue and fronted major campaigns for Calvin Klein lingerie and Versace. Her post was published during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which she referenced directly when explaining the timing of her announcement.

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Allegations Against David Walliams in the High Court

David Walliams sought an injunction in the High Court to prevent publication of allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and preyed on multiple other teenagers. He argued that he would take his own life if the claims became public. Walliams denies any wrongdoing and argued in court that he would kill himself if his identity were revealed.

Walliams, one of the world's best-selling children's authors and a star of Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent, is accused of abusing his status to engage in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of women and girls. These accusations have not been proven in court.

Stone's marriage to Walliams ended in 2015, when he filed for divorce citing Stone's unreasonable behaviour in the legal paperwork. That was the formal legal ground for the divorce and did not amount to a public explanation of what had gone wrong between them.

Accounts From a Named Accuser and a Former Publisher

A woman named as Jade by ITV News and The Guardian alleges that Walliams sexually assaulted her when she was 15, after he contacted her online. She claims they met in Soho before he drove her to his home in his Aston Martin, and she alleges the assault took place at Supernova Heights, the mansion once owned by Oasis star Noel Gallagher. Walliams was 36 at the time, according to the account.

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Jade said she considers what she alleges happened to her to be sexual assault and grooming. She also said she had confided in Walliams that she had previously been sexually abused by someone else as a child, and that he responded by saying he was sorry to hear it. These are her allegations and have not been tested in court.

A whistleblower at HarperCollins, Walliams's former publisher, which earned millions from his children's books, claimed there was an agreement that staff visiting his house had to go in pairs and could not go alone. HarperCollins has been named in these claims as the publisher of the books that brought Walliams substantial commercial success.

Government and Labour Party Response to the Allegations

Downing Street said on Tuesday afternoon that allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women were deeply troubling. The Labour Party has suspended Walliams as a party member, a decision that later became public. Walliams has not been convicted of any offence, and he continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Stone's diagnosis and the allegations against her former husband have emerged within a short period, placing both personal disclosures in the public eye at the same time. Stone's Instagram message remains focused on early detection and encourages women to act on any change to their bodies without delay.