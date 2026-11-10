David Walliams Accused of Preying on Teenage Girls as Police Urge Victims to Report

The Metropolitan Police urge potential victims of David Walliams to report criminal allegations after he was accused of preying on teenage girls, which he denies.

The Metropolitan Police have urged any potential victims of David Walliams to report any criminal allegations after the former Little Britain star and best-selling children's author was accused of preying on teenage girls. Walliams is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and of preying on multiple teenagers. He denies any wrongdoing. Walliams was finally named in the reporting on the day this story was published.

The Metropolitan Police said it has contacted the Guardian and ITV News to ensure that any potential victims involved are aware of how to come forward to police. The force's approach focuses on reaching people who may have spoken to those media organisations, rather than waiting for complaints to arrive. The allegations were made public only after Walliams had sought a court order to stop publication.

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Metropolitan Police Contact Media and Potential Victims

The Metropolitan Police have contacted the Guardian and ITV News so that any potential victims they spoke to can learn how to report to police. This step was taken because the media organisations had been involved in civil proceedings concerning the protection of the identity of the man at the centre of the allegations.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the force was aware of media reports about allegations involving a man in his 50s. The spokesperson said the force had not received any related reports of sexual assault or any other offences at the time of its statement. The force added that any reports it receives would be carefully assessed.

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The spokesperson also said that anyone who contacts the police about these matters will be supported by specialist officers. The statement said the force had contacted the relevant media organisations last week, so that potential victims who had spoken to them could be told how to report any criminal allegations.

Walliams Denies Allegations and Sought Injunction

David Walliams denies any wrongdoing in relation to the claims made against him. According to the source, he sought an injunction to prevent publication of the allegations, arguing that he would take his own life if they became public.

Walliams told the High Court that he would kill himself if his identity were revealed. These statements form part of the legal dispute over whether his identity could be published, and the court's involvement is central to the protection-of-identity proceedings described in the Metropolitan Police statement.

Downing Street responded in a statement issued the same day. It said allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women were deeply troubling, and that the Government is concerned about the use of injunctions. The statement did not set out specific government measures on injunctions in the material available.

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Reporting Options and Next Steps for Victims

Potential victims of David Walliams are being urged to report any criminal allegations directly to the Metropolitan Police. The force has said that all reports will be carefully assessed once they are received.

Anyone who comes forward will be supported by specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police. The force has not, in the statement, announced a specific deadline or scheduled date for further reports, so the next step rests on people choosing to contact police.

The case highlights a wider debate between the Government's concern about injunctions and the legal protections sought by individuals facing public allegations. For now, the Metropolitan Police position is that it has no related reports of sexual assault or other offences on file, and its message to anyone affected is to contact the force directly.