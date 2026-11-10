David Walliams Accused by PM Aide Abby Tomlinson Over Britain's Got Talent Invite

PM aide Abby Tomlinson says David Walliams invited her to his Britain's Got Talent dressing room at 17. Walliams denies any wrongdoing.

Abby Tomlinson, the deputy digital communications chief to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, has claimed that former Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams invited her to his dressing room when she was just 17 years old. Ms Tomlinson is one of several women who have made sexual misconduct allegations against the actor and comedian. The claims were published in a joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian.

Walliams, 55, launched a High Court bid to stop the media reporting the allegations, which prompted widespread speculation online about the identity of the accused. A judge dismissed his claim last week, and Walliams did not lodge an appeal before Monday's 4.30pm deadline. ITV and The Guardian named him at midday on Tuesday. Walliams denies any wrongdoing, and his lawyers say the claim made by Ms Tomlinson is misleading.

Also read David Walliams Accused Of Exploitative Sexual Misconduct

How the Britain's Got Talent Dressing Room Allegation Unfolded

Ms Tomlinson says she received a random message from Walliams in 2015, when he was a judge on Britain's Got Talent, inviting her to a live show. She alleges that she took a 13-year-old girl with her. When they arrived, they were taken to Walliams' dressing room, where two other girls, aged 16 and 17, were already waiting.

According to Ms Tomlinson, the group was left alone with Walliams without another adult present. She told The Guardian that the door was shut and that they were alone with him. She described Walliams as someone who had a great deal of access to young women and teenage girls, a description she gave in her account to the newspaper.

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Ms Tomlinson had previously voiced her concerns about Walliams on social media in 2020. In a post, she wrote about a certain national treasure comedian who had invited her to meet him when she was 17, had started liking her Instagram posts when she turned 18, and had sent her a direct message saying 'looking good x' when she was 19.

Accusers Describe Alleged Assault and Grooming

A woman named as Jade by ITV News and The Guardian alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Walliams when she was 15, after he contacted her online. Jade says they met in Soho, and that Walliams then drove her to his home in his Aston Martin. She alleges the assault took place at Supernova Heights, the mansion Walliams bought from Oasis star Noel Gallagher.

Jade described the alleged incident in detail. She said Walliams asked her to come over and gave her a hug, and that he then kissed her. She alleges that he lifted her top, sucked on her breast, and tried to put her hand down his trousers. She said she pulled away and said 'No', and claims he had an erection at the time. Walliams was 36 at the time, according to the account.

Jade also said she had confided in Walliams that she had previously been sexually abused by someone else as a child, and that he responded: 'Sorry to hear that.' She says she considers what she alleges happened to her to have been sexual assault and grooming. She said: 'It's completely wrong in every way.'

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A second woman, identified only as Alex, claims Walliams began contacting her when she was 15 and studying for her mock GCSEs. She says they first met at a Little Britain fan event, where Walliams was dressed as his character Lou, and that the moment was captured on camera. Alex alleges that a sexual relationship began around two years later, when she was 17.

Political Response and What Happens Next

The official spokesman for Prime Minister Andy Burnham described the allegations as 'deeply troubling'. The Labour Party has suspended Walliams as a party member while the claims are considered. Ms Tomlinson's position as a senior aide in Downing Street places the allegations at the centre of political attention.

Walliams was accused by the women of abusing his status to engage in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of women and girls. These are allegations, and Walliams denies any wrongdoing. His lawyers have said the claim made by Ms Tomlinson is misleading, and the accounts of Jade and Alex have not been tested in court.