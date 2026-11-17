David Tennant remains the sole Star Wars performer to win a Daytime Emmy Award for voice acting as Huyang in 2013. Details on his win and future return in Season Two.

David Tennant stands as the singular performer in the entire Star Wars franchise history to have won a Daytime Emmy Award. While the broader cinematic universe has generated billions in revenue and secured numerous accolades across its many iterations, Tennant holds a unique distinction within the television sphere. He captured the award for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program in 2013, a feat that no other cast member from the Star Wars television productions has replicated in the nearly fifteen years since that ceremony.

Winning the 2013 Daytime Emmy Award

Tennant received the honor during the 40th annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held in 2013. The award recognized his voice performance as the Mark IV architect droid, Huyang, in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He voiced this character in two specific episodes titled A Test of Strength and A Necessary Bond. These episodes formed part of a larger four-part story arc that focused on young Padawans undergoing a ritual Jedi rite of passage that encountered significant complications during the show's fifth and final season.

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The announcement of Tennant as the winner was presented by Carrie Fisher, the late actress who famously portrayed Princess Leia. Fisher was visibly excited to make the announcement on stage. Her presence added considerable weight to the moment, especially given the recent transition of Lucasfilm from its founder to Disney. The sale of the franchise to Disney occurred at the end of 2012, leaving the future of the Star Wars television projects somewhat uncertain. Many fans viewed Tennant's win as a significant validation of the quality and direction of the animated series during this period of corporate transition.

Competition and Nominated Colleagues

Tennant competed against notable colleagues from the same production for the award. Sam Witwer, who portrayed both the pirate Hondo Ohnaka and the Sith Lord Darth Maul in the series, was also nominated in the Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program category. Despite the strong competition and the high caliber of voice acting present in the show, Tennant was the only recipient from the Star Wars universe to take home the statue that year. Other animated series took home awards in different categories, but the acting recognition for the Clone Wars cast remained exclusively with Tennant.

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While the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars received nominations in other technical categories, those awards went to other programs. The show was nominated for Outstanding Directing in an Animated Program, Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing - Animation, and Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition. None of these technical awards were won by the production, highlighting that Tennant's performance award was the sole victory for the series at that specific ceremony.

Tennant's Longstanding Connection to Star Wars

Tennant's appreciation for the franchise extends back to his childhood. He described himself as a massive fan of the series, having become obsessed with it since he was six years old when Episode IV was released. In a 2024 interview with BAFTA, Tennant recalled seeing the original film and being blown away by its novelty. He described the experience as mind-bending and unlike anything he had seen before, cementing his lifelong interest in the Star Wars universe. This deep personal connection likely contributed to the authenticity and depth he brought to his role as the ancient droid.

His accolades also include a Scottish BAFTA and a Welsh BAFTA, though he has not yet earned a British BAFTA. The Daytime Emmy remains a rare feather in his cap, distinguishing him among the vast array of actors who have appeared in the Star Wars media landscape. His performance as Huyang demonstrated a unique ability to breathe life into an inanimate object, showcasing his range as a voice actor beyond his well-known live-action roles.

Future Return in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season Two

Tennant is set to return to the Star Wars animated universe in the upcoming second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The series is scheduled to return to its streaming service in early 2027. A trailer shown at the D23 event this summer confirmed that Huyang will appear again, with Tennant reprising his voice role. Producers, cast, and crew have expressed that working with Tennant has been a dream come true, and fans have responded positively to his contributions.

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The combination of Tennant's distinctive voice and the character's importance as an architect droid makes his return highly anticipated. The Bad Batch follows the adventures of a squad of elite clones during the transition from the Clone Wars to the Galactic Empire. Huyang's presence adds a layer of historical continuity and technical expertise to the narrative. Fans are eager to see how his character intersects with the events of the second season.

The anticipation for the 2027 release is already building among the dedicated fanbase. With Tennant's proven track record in voice acting and his established history with the franchise, his return is seen as a major selling point. The unique mix of characters and stories in the Star Wars animated canon continues to attract diverse audiences.

As the release date approaches, speculation grows about what roles Huyang will play in the unfolding storyline. Whether he aids the Bad Batch or presents new challenges, his presence is guaranteed to be impactful. The Star Wars universe continues to expand, and Tennant's involvement ensures that the legacy of his 2013 Emmy-winning performance lives on in new and exciting ways.