David Tennant Shines as Audiences Love to Hate Him in Rivals Season 2

David Tennant delivers a masterful performance as the villainous Tony Baddingham in Rivals Season 2, which has earned a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes and ranks among the top ten most-streamed shows on Disney+.

David Tennant is undeniably one of the most popular British actors, with a career spanning nearly 40 years. He has delivered masterful performances on both stage and screen, winning Emmys and National Television Awards, and earning nominations for a BAFTA and three Olivier Awards.

Best loved for portraying the tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, Tennant continues to captivate audiences with his latest role as Tony Baddingham in the Hulu series Rivals. In Season 2, which recently premiered, Tennant infuriates viewers in all the right ways, bringing a complex villain to life with charisma and depth. The show, based on Jilly Cooper's novel, has become one of the steamiest and most exciting shows on streaming, balancing spice with emotional intelligence.

Rivals Season 2 returns with familiar faces like Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara, Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black, Bella Maclean as Taggie O'Hara, Danny Dyer as Freddie, and Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie, alongside new additions Rupert Everett and Hayley Atwell. The season has been praised by critics, with Therese Lacson of Collider writing that Season 2 surpasses the first on nearly every front.

Critics have called it audacious, delicious, and perfect escapist entertainment, contributing to a near-perfect 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes for Season 2. The show's popularity extends beyond critics, as it ranks among the top ten most-streamed shows on Disney+ globally. In the United States, Rivals is available on Hulu. Tennant's portrayal of Tony Baddingham stands out as one of his most dislikeable yet compelling characters, showcasing his range as an actor.

The series thrives on its blend of drama, romance, and humor, set against the backdrop of 1980s British television. With strong performances from the ensemble cast and sharp writing, Rivals has cemented itself as a must-watch for fans of period dramas and character-driven stories. As the show continues to garner buzz and viewership, it reinforces Tennant's status as a versatile performer capable of making audiences both love and hate his characters.

The second season delivers on every front, from its gripping plot twists to its steamy romantic entanglements, ensuring that viewers will be eagerly awaiting more





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