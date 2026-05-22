David Tennant's Return as Doctor Who's Lead Actor

David Tennant, who had previously played the role of the Tenth Doctor, returned to Doctor Who in the 50th and 60th anniversaries. He played the Tenth and Fourteenth Doctors in two significant specials. In 'The Day of the Doctor,' Tennant reunited with Johnny Hurt as the War Doctor. In the 60th anniversary special 'The Power of the Doctor,' Tennant played the Fourteenth Doctor, under whom Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor regenerated at the end. He brought in a new approach to celebrate the milestone anniversaries.

Following the end of his tenure as Doctor Who ’s lead actor at the start of 2010, David Tennant returned to the long-running sci-fi series for its two most recent milestone anniversaries.

The 50th anniversary special in 2013, titled 'The Day of the Doctor,' was relatively straightforward. Tennant reprised his role as the Tenth Doctor for a team-up with Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor and John Hurt’s War Doctor. The 60th anniversary, on the other hand, opted for a much wilder approach to bring Tennant back.

Rather than the Tenth Doctor returning for more adventures, the actor instead played the Fourteenth Doctor, whom Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into at the end of 2022’s ‘The Power of the Doctor.





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