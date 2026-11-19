The Doctor Who actor explains why he adopted David Tennant from a magazine, his legal name change, and how his adopted son Ty became the first Tennant in the family.

Scottish actor David Tennant has officially confirmed that his famous surname was not inherited but selected from a copy of Smash Hits magazine when he was just 16 years old. Born David John McDonald, the 55-year-old performer adopted the name Tennant to satisfy the registration requirements of the British Actors Equity union.

Magazine Inspiration and Legal Changes

Tennant explained to Bash Croft on The Sunday Scaries podcast that he needed a professional moniker because another union member already held his birth name. He flipped through a copy of the popular youth magazine and selected Neil Tennant, the lead singer of the Pet Shop Boys, as his new surname. The actor clarified that he legally changed his name to David Tennant once he began working in the American market to prevent conflicts with an existing actor by that name.

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Although he initially chose the name for professional reasons, the actor emphasized that it is now his legal reality. He noted that while he wanted to keep his first name, David, he felt the stage name required a complete transition. This legal shift ensured that the American actors' union could not force him to adopt a different identifier for his work across the Atlantic.

Ty Tennant Became the First Legal Tennant

In a twist of fate, Tennant revealed that his adopted son, Ty, actually became a legal Tennant before his father did. Ty, who was adopted by the actor at the age of nine, underwent the legal adoption process shortly before Tennant got married. This meant that the surname Tennant was formally attached to Ty first, making the actor a nepotism case within his own family structure.

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Tennant described this unique situation with humor, noting that his entire family became Tennants simultaneously upon the finalization of the adoption papers. He highlighted that his son Ty, now 24, holds the historical precedence for the surname in their household, a fact that adds an interesting layer to his own journey of name adoption decades earlier.

Rivals Series Two Returns to Screen

Meanwhile, the actor is currently starring as the villainous Tony Baddingham in the second series of the ITV drama Rivals. The show, based on the 1988 novel by the late author Jilly Cooper, returned this month with its second part, following the first installment released in May. Critics have praised the new episodes, describing them as a glorious return to the genre with abundant romantic and dramatic content.

The narrative picks up immediately after the shocking car accident that killed Tony's wife, Monica Baddingham. As Tony and Rupert Campbell-Black prepare for Monica's funeral, other relationships are heating up. The character Freddie Jones, played by Danny Dyer, is involved in a secret affair with Lizzie Vereker, portrayed by Katherine Parkinson.

Their illicit romance continues throughout the new episodes, including a passionate encounter on a private plane returning from Paris. The tension escalates in the final episode when Lizzie and Freddie share a steamy bath, only for Lizzie's husband James to return home unexpectedly. Freddie is forced to flee naked out of the bathroom window, where he is spotted by one of James and Lizzie's young children.

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This near-exposure threatens to unravel the marriages of the central characters, raising questions about the consequences of their secrets. As the series progresses, audiences are left to wonder how the fallout from these scandals will impact the social dynamics of the countryside estate. The show continues to blend high-stakes drama with the signature wit and scandal associated with Jilly Cooper's original work.