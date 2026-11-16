David Tennant Reveals Cameo Role in Only Murders in the Building Season 6

David Tennant confirms his limited appearance in Only Murders in the Building Season 6. The actor discusses working with the cast and the upcoming London mystery.

David Tennant has officially confirmed his involvement in Only Murders in the Building Season 6, characterizing his contribution as a brief cameo appearance. The actor provided this clarification during an interview, stating that his role amounts to little more than a small part. He described himself as the definition of a cameo, though he noted that the exact label depends on his current level of confidence.

Tennant Describes Cameo Role Details

The actor spoke directly to the press about the nature of his participation in the upcoming season. He admitted that calling his role a cameo or a very small part depends on how confident he is feeling at any given moment. Despite the limited screen time, Tennant described the experience of joining the production as genuinely rewarding.

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He expressed appreciation for the established set culture and the professionalism of the crew. Tennant highlighted that he worked opposite Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, calling the collaboration a true pleasure. He noted that the cast and crew had every right to be grand or standoffish but were welcoming to him.

Season 6 London Mystery Plot

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 follows the crime-solving trio as they travel to London. The main plot involves the characters investigating the murder of Cinda Canning. Tina Fey reprises her role as the true crime podcaster in the new season.

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The guest cast features several prominent British actors alongside Tennant. Notably, three Doctor Who stars appear in the new season. Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to play the Time Lord, joins the cast. Peter Capaldi, who portrayed the Twelfth Doctor, also appears in the series.

Doctor Who Cast and Future

Jim Broadbent, who played an alternate Eleventh Doctor in a 1999 Comic Relief special, recurs in the show as well. Tennant currently appears in two Hulu series releasing back-to-back this fall. Season 2 Part 2 of Disney+'s Rivals is now streaming on the platform.

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 follows shortly after on December 8. The actor also addressed the future of Doctor Who during the same interview. The BBC is currently evaluating bids for Season 16 through a competitive tender process. He stated that it is clearly a format that has legs and has survived since 1963.

Tennant Hopes For Franchise Continuation

Tennant expressed hope for the continuation of the Doctor Who franchise. He stated that it deserves to run forever and has done all right to survive over the decades. He provided his honest verdict on whether the show can survive its biggest shake-up in decades.

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The upcoming release dates for his projects are set for this fall. Fans can look forward to the new mystery in Only Murders in the Building as the hit series prepares to air. The collaboration between the American comedy cast and British television stars marks a unique intersection of two major television properties.