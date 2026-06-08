David Tennant Returns to Marvel in Unexpected Animated Role as Web Beard

David Tennant, known for his iconic role as Kilgrave in Jessica Jones, has returned to Marvel in a surprising new form: voicing the pirate character Web Beard in the animated series Spidey and His Amazing Pals Season 4. This role, aimed at younger audiences, contrasts sharply with his previous dark Marvel villain performance and highlights his versatility, potentially paving the way for future Marvel appearances.

David Tennant 's newest Marvel role released just months ago in 2026, and is in one of the last shows that anyone would expect given the actor's history with the franchise.

As one of the most famous actors to play Doctor Who in the colossal sci-fi series' history, David Tennant has been a major figure in the world of television for decades at this point in time, and not without good reason. Tennant is also an actor who's well known to many veteran Marvel viewers, given he is behind one of the most praised and well-regarded Marvel villain performances of all time as well, in the form of his role as Kilgrave in Jessica Jones, which remains one of the most haunting and effectively executed adaptations of a Marvel villain into the world of live-action to this day.

While many believe David Tennant's time with Marvel to have ended there currently, the reality of this situation is actually quite different. As it stands, Tennant actually returned to Marvel's television roster recently, though it's understandable that many missed this return, given it happened in a show that's likely off the radar for even many hardened Marvel fans for some reasons that are obvious in retrospect.

David Tennant Plays An Unusual Role In Spidey And His Amazing Pals Season 4 Several years after Tennant's iconic role as Kilgrave in Jessica Jones, the actor returned to the world of Marvel shows in a decidedly different form. In 2026, David Tennant made a more covert appearance in the wider franchise in the form of debuting in Spidey And His Amazing Pals, playing the spider-themed pirate Web Beard who'd been teased up until this point.

Tennant's role as Web Beard is unusual not only because it sees him instead voice a character in an animated release rather than in live-action - which is interesting given the majority of David Tennant's roles are in the latter format - but also because the contrast between Kilgrave and Web Beard couldn't be more pronounced.

While David Tennant has had great success with some more child-friendly performances - as evidenced by much of his time as Doctor Who most famously - the actor is also decidedly well-known for a range of more adult roles, be that in Rivals, Broadchurch, or in Marvel's history as the majorly dark and grim figure of Kilgrave himself, who used his mind control abilities for truly evil purposes throughout his time on-screen.

As such, it's all the more interesting to note that Tennant's return as Web Beard is so much more child-friendly, given Spidey and His Amazing Pals is inherently aimed at younger viewers in order to provide a series that is appropriate for young children who are interested in the world of Spider-Man. David Tennant's Recent Marvel Show Role Could Make Another Appearance In The Franchise Far More Viable David Tennant's role as Web Beard in Spidey and His Amazing Pals makes the possibility of Tennant returning once more in the wider Marvel world - be that in the MCU timeline itself or a non-MCU Marvel series - seem all the more likely for more than one reason.

First and foremost, it further underlines Tennant's range when it comes to Marvel characters, since he's able to fit in as two hugely contrasting figures nicely. Secondly, these roles appear to demonstrate a consistent interest for David Tennant when it comes to appearing in Marvel releases, and a consistent willingness from Marvel releases to have an actor of Tennant's caliber appear within their stories, which sets up a mutually beneficial precedent that would make it all the easier to have the iconic actor return in more shows later down the line.

David Tennant Birthdate April 18, 1971 Birthplace Bathgate, West Lothian, Scotland Expand Collapse





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

David Tennant Marvel Spidey And His Amazing Pals Web Beard Kilgrave Jessica Jones Animated Series Voice Acting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marvel Reveals Brutal Spiked Hulkbuster Armor for Iron Man in Queen in Black EventMarvel has confirmed that Iron Man will use a new, spiked Hulkbuster armor in the Queen in Black event. The barbaric suit, featuring a skull mask, is designed for maximum damage as the Avengers are caught in a war between the gods Knull and Hela. This latest armor follows the earlier Hellbuster suit and precedes a future transformation of Tony Stark into a monster during the Hulk War event.

Read more »

David Tennant's Mid-Finale Leaves Fans Heartbroken in Rivals Season 2, Part 1David Tennant has left fans heartbroken with his jaw-dropping performance in the mid-finale of Rivals season 2, part 1. The Scottish actor, known for his iconic roles in Doctor Who and Good Omens, has once again proven his acting prowess in the Disney series. With a career spanning three decades, Tennant has established himself as a highly acclaimed actor in the TV, film, and theatre industries. His notable roles include playing the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, Good Omens, Broadchurch, Jessica Jones, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Read more »

Charlie Cox's Comments Spark Hope for David Tennant's MCU Return as KilgraveDaredevil actor Charlie Cox has expressed his support for David Tennant's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, potentially reprising his role as Kilgrave in 'Daredevil: Born Again'. Tennant's acclaimed performance in 'Jessica Jones' has left fans eager for his comeback, and the upcoming season of Daredevil seems to have storylines that could accommodate his return.

Read more »

David Tennant Shines as Audiences Love to Hate Him in Rivals Season 2David Tennant delivers a masterful performance as the villainous Tony Baddingham in Rivals Season 2, which has earned a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes and ranks among the top ten most-streamed shows on Disney+.

Read more »