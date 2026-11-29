David Tennant returns as Gianpiero in The Four Seasons season 3, offering a comedy alternative to his drama Rivals. Discover details on the cast and release.

David Tennant has officially joined the cast for the third season of the Netflix comedy-drama series The Four Seasons. The actor reprises his role as Gianpiero, the neighbor of Danny ( Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), a character he first introduced in the season two finale. This casting news confirms his continued involvement in one of the streaming platform's most successful ensembles.

Tennant Returns as Gianpiero in Season 3

Tennant's return marks a significant continuity point for the show, which adapts the 1981 film of the same name created by Alan Alda. The series centers on three married couples who are also close friends, navigating the complexities of their relationships during seasonal trips together. These couples include Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), alongside Danny and Claude. The narrative dynamic shifts when one of the couples experiences a split, altering the group's established harmony.

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The inclusion of Tennant adds depth to the ensemble cast, which has already garnered critical acclaim for its sharp dialogue and natural chemistry. The show has evolved into one of Netflix's best hidden gems, with season two receiving particular praise for its improved storytelling and character development. Fans of the series can now anticipate how Gianpiero interacts with the fractured group in the upcoming season.

The Four Seasons vs Rivals Comparison

While David Tennant is widely recognized for his iconic role as the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, his recent television portfolio includes notable performances in Gracepoint, Jessica Jones, and Good Omens. His current project, The Four Seasons, offers a distinct tonal shift from his other high-profile Netflix series, Rivals. Both shows serve as comedy dramas centered on messy adult relationships, but they approach their subject matter with different stylistic flavors. The Four Seasons leans heavily into its comedic elements, presenting a grounded and realistic portrayal of the awkwardness inherent in long-term friendships and marriages.

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In contrast, Rivals, which is based on Jill Cooper's Rutshire Chronicles novel series, adopts a campier and more over-the-top tone. Set in 1986, this series focuses on the rivalry between British aristocrat Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and Tony, Lord Baddingham (Tennant), as they compete for a television franchise. The Four Seasons distinguishes itself through its relatable dynamics and witty banter, whereas Rivals emphasizes high stakes and soap-opera drama. Critics note that while Rivals has maintained a consistently high score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Four Seasons has shown significant improvement in its second season.

Strategic Replacement for Rivals Audience

Tennant's participation in The Four Seasons season 3 provides him with a steady stream of content while he prepares for the return of Rivals. The second season of Rivals is scheduled to arrive in two parts, with the first portion releasing in November 2026 and the second following in December 2026. By continuing his work on The Four Seasons, Tennant effectively fills the gap in his schedule, offering viewers another showcase of his acting range and natural charm. This dual presence allows him to demonstrate versatility across different genres within the comedy-drama spectrum.

The Four Seasons has been well-received by both critics and general audiences, establishing itself as a staple in the streaming landscape. With Tennant reprising his role as Gianpiero, the show is poised to further entrench its status as a quality production. The upcoming season will likely explore the lingering effects of the couple's split on the entire friend group, with Gianpiero serving as an outside observer and participant in their evolving dynamics. This announcement reinforces Tennant's ongoing dominance in television, following his brief return to Doctor Who in 2022 and his work in animated series like Final State.