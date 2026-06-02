David Tennant Highlights Blake's 7 Reboot at Denver Fan Expo 2026

At Denver Fan Expo 2026, actor David Tennant shared his favorite sci‑fi shows beyond Doctor Who, spotlighting the classic BBC series Blake's 7. He praised its darker tone and morally complex characters, noting it was ahead of its time. The original show, which aired from 1978‑1981, follows a rebel crew waging guerrilla war against a totalitarian federation. Although it never achieved global mainstream popularity, its storytelling influenced later space operas. A reboot by Multitude Productions, led by Peter Hoar, was announced earlier this year, aiming to introduce the cult favorite to a new generation. The article explores why Blake's 7 felt like the right show at the wrong time, its parallels to modern sci‑fi like The Expanse and Battlestar Galactica, and how the reboot could revive an underrated gem for both old fans and newcomers.

At Denver Fan Expo 2026, ScreenRant served as the official media partner, and among the many panels, 'An Evening with A Legend: David Tennant ' stood out.

The actor, famous for his role as the Tenth Doctor, spoke candidly about television that shaped him. While he often recounts his childhood experience of seeing Star Wars with his Aunty Mary, he singled out another British sci‑fi series as truly captivating: Blake's 7. Written by Terry Nation, the creator of the Daleks, the show ran for four series in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Tennant described it as being for a slightly older audience and expressed his love for the series, noting its unique appeal. Blake's 7 centers on Roj Blake, a political dissident turned rebel leader, who assembles a crew of criminals aboard the starship Liberator. Together they conduct a guerrilla campaign against the oppressive Terran Federation. What set the show apart was its morally ambiguous cast; most members were selfish and driven by personal motives, with Blake's righteous cause being the exception.

This gritty, dystopian tone and focus on flawed characters were uncommon on television at the time, especially within family‑oriented BBC sci‑fi. The narrative featured bleak storylines, constant betrayal, and high stakes, culminating in a famously shocking finale. The series was produced on a modest budget comparable to early Doctor Who, which limited its visual effects but never dampened its bold storytelling. Although Blake's 7 never achieved the worldwide recognition of Doctor Who, its influence on the genre is undeniable.

Its dark, cerebral approach predicted trends that later defined shows like The Expanse and Battlestar Galactica. Tennant observed that the series simply did not travel internationally the way Doctor Who did; it remained a cult phenomenon, largely unknown to many sci‑fi fans outside the UK. Yet for those who discovered it, the show left a lasting impression. Over the years, rights holders have pursued various revivals-from a future‑set TV movie to an animated children's series-without fruition.

Now, a reboot appears firmly in development. Multitude Productions, founded by Peter Hoar (director of The Last of Us and Doctor Who episodes), has taken up the mantle. This new adaptation aims to breathe fresh life into the original concept while respecting its legacy. The announcement has sparked excitement among longtime fans and offers a chance to introduce Blake's 7 to a broader audience.

If handled with care, the reboot could become the next big sci‑fi hit, capitalizing on the appetite for morally complex space operas. Tennant's endorsement at a major fan convention underscores the show's enduring potential. The reboot not only revives a classic narrative but also highlights the value of rediscovering overlooked gems in television history. For original viewers, it is an opportunity to see familiar themes reimagined with modern production values.

For newcomers, it promises a thrilling saga of rebellion, betrayal, and survival. Reactions from original cast and fans-David Tennant included-will be telling, but the momentum suggests Blake's 7 may finally receive the global acclaim it missed in its initial run





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