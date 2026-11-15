David Tennant Confirms Cameo Role in Only Murders in London Season 6

David Tennant reveals his limited cameo in Only Murders in London, the sixth season of the hit series. Find out who else is joining the cast and when it airs on Hulu.

David Tennant has officially clarified the scope of his involvement in the upcoming sixth season of the acclaimed mystery comedy series, now titled Only Murders in London. The actor, known for his extensive work in both British and American television, spoke to Deadline regarding his specific contribution to the show, which marks a significant shift from its New York roots to a London setting. This change in location necessitated a revised title to reflect the new central hub of the investigation, moving the narrative away from the Arconia building in Manhattan.

Tennant Describes Role as a Minor Cameo Appearance

David Tennant explicitly described his participation as the definition of a cameo, noting that it constitutes a very small part within the larger ensemble. He stated that whether it is classified as a cameo or a minor role depends on his personal confidence at the time, but emphasized that it is not a leading or recurring position. This clarification is important for managing audience expectations, as it distinguishes his appearance from the major guest stars who have featured prominently in previous seasons.

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He expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside the show's creators and core cast. Tennant referred to Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as legends, describing the experience as a true pleasure. He noted the welcoming and approachable nature of the established team on set, contrasting it with the potential for grandiosity often associated with high-profile productions. His comments highlight the collaborative and friendly atmosphere that has defined the series throughout its run.

Expanded Cast and Production Shift to London

The transition to London has brought a significant roster of new talent to the series, including Olivia Colman, Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Nicola Coughlan, Jim Broadbent, Martin Freeman, Richard Ayoade, Simone Ashley, Sean Teale, and Kathryn Hunter. This influx of actors supports the new narrative landscape, providing fresh dynamics for Charles Haden-Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora as they navigate a new city and a new mystery. The production itself took place in London, allowing the cast to immerse themselves in the local environment that serves as the backdrop for this installment.

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While the specific character David Tennant is portraying remains undisclosed, the nature of his role suggests a brief but memorable appearance. This is a departure from the extensive guest spots seen in earlier seasons, such as those by Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and Zach Galifianakis. Those actors played more integral parts in the plot, whereas Tennant's involvement appears to be a cameo that will likely serve as a highlight or a specific narrative device rather than a driving force of the season's primary mystery.

Narrative Continuity and Upcoming Premiere Date

The story arc continues directly from the events of the previous season, where the death of Cinda Canning in London set the stage for this new adventure. This location change brings the series full-circle, echoing the beginning where the trio bonded over their shared interest in true-crime podcasts. The murder of Cinda Canning, played by Tina Fey, serves as the inciting incident that pulls the characters out of New York and into the heart of London, where they must unravel new clues.

Returning to their regular roles are Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, alongside series regular Michael Cyril Creighton, who plays Howard Morris. Creighton has been a key part of the dynamic since becoming a regular in season three, providing both comedic relief and investigative support. His continued presence ensures continuity for long-time viewers while the new cast members bring fresh energy to the ensemble.

David Tennant is also currently starring in other major projects, including the BBC crime drama Time and the second season of Ahsoka. His role as Professor Huyang in Ahsoka and Tony Baddingham in Rivals demonstrates his busy schedule, making his cameo in Only Murders in London a special addition rather than a lead role. His brief appearance in The Four Seasons also hints at his continued presence in high-profile television, though his involvement in future episodes of that series remains unconfirmed.

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Only Murders in London is scheduled to premiere on December 8 on Hulu. Fans of the series will finally see how the new cast integrates with the original trio in the British setting. The move to London promises a fresh aesthetic and cultural backdrop, while the core mystery-solving formula remains intact. David Tennant's cameo adds a layer of star power to an already crowded and talented cast, ensuring that the sixth season will be a notable entry in the franchise.