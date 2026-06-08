David Sullivan Resigns as West Ham Co-Owner Amid Sex Abuse Allegations

David Sullivan, the co-owner of West Ham, has resigned from his post after allegations of sex abuse surfaced. Seven women have come forward with claims of predatory behavior by Sullivan, who denies the allegations. The BBC has reported that Sullivan admitted to paying for sex with a 16 or 17-year-old girl in the 1990s.

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has been accused of preying on a string of women, some in their teens, during his time as a newspaper chief.

Mr Sullivan resigned from his post at the club over the weekend after learning of the investigation that has collected the allegations, which span decades and date back to the 1980s. Seven women have given detailed accounts of experiences they claim to have had with Sullivan as young models seeking work on his Sunday Sport and Daily Sport newspapers.

They accuse Sullivan of sexually exploitative and predatory behaviour, including pressuring them for sex or oral sex during business meetings by suggesting it would aid their careers. Sullivan denies the allegations. The BBC also reports that Sullivan, 77, has separately admitted to paying for sex in the 1990s with a girl who he understood to be 16 or 17 years old.

He was in his 40s at the time, and it only became illegal to pay for sex with a 16 or 17-year-old in 2003. Sullivan, one of the country's richest men after building his fortune on porn, newspapers and football, quit West Ham over the weekend, while protesting his innocence, after BBC Panorama and The Times confirmed they would be publishing the findings of their joint investigation.

He said he 'categorically' denies all the allegations, and vowed to sue any media outlet that repeats them. Sullivan currently retains his 38.8 per cent stake in West Ham.

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has been accused of abusing a number of women and preying on them for sex Sullivan, pictured left alongside former joint chairman David Gold, said he 'categorically' denies the allegations Sacha Wall is the only alleged victim who wanted to be named Sacha Wall is the only alleged victim of Sullivan's predatory behaviour who wanted to be named. She claims that, as a 24-year-old aspiring model, Sullivan tried to pressure her into a sexual encounter by suggesting it would advance her career.

Ms Wall said that in 1998, she was invited to Sullivan's Essex mansion for what she had believed would be a business meeting. She recalled being surprised to find him dressed very informally, in flip-flops, red shorts and a t-shirt. Sullivan leafed through her modelling portfolio while repeating 'very nice, very nice', in a way that made her uncomfortable, Ms Wall claims.

She says he then instructed her to follow him upstairs and undress down to her underwear - which she did, because she was interested in seeking topless modelling work. He then allegedly told her to come and sit next to him - at which point she moved away and put her bra back on. When she told him she would not sleep with him, she claims he looked 'very shocked' and replied: 'What, not even a blow job?

' Ms Wall said she was 'really scared' to find the door locked when she tried to leave, but that Sullivan opened it when she demanded to be let out. She later appeared in his Sport newspaper, but said she was often given the worst jobs.

Sullivan ran the Daily and Sunday Sport newspapers in the late 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s, and it was while seeking modelling work at his titles that the women claim they were abused Sullivan stepped down from his post at West Ham over the weekend after learning the investigation would be published Another alleged victim, whose name was changed to Florence by the publishers of the investigation, claimed that Sullivan 'took away her innocence' when she was pressured into sleeping with him in 1999.

Sources who worked in the industry at the time reportedly said Sullivan's nickname was 'Blow Job or No Job', due to his reputation for expecting sexual favours in exchange for access to the vast opportunities he could offer aspiring models. But Florence, then 20 and trying to break into the industry, said she was oblivious to this - and so went trustingly to his Essex home, dressed smartly and with her boyfriend for support.

Sullivan allegedly took her upstairs and tried to initiate sex - with Florence attempting to resist by saying she was on her period and that her partner was waiting for her in the house. Read More David Sullivan RESIGNS as West Ham joint-chair with immediate effect But Sullivan pressed on anyway, she claims.

She said she would be forever 'haunted' by the image of Sullivan lifting his pinky into the air and saying: 'It's alright, I'll only put it in a little bit,' before penetrating her. Florence said she was almost certain she was telling him she did not want to have intercourse, but could not say how loudly.

She claims that he promised she would be one of his 'regular girls' in his Sport newspapers if she had sex with him - and that she was indeed subsequently offered work. Florence said: 'He took away my innocence. What he did set me off on a spiral that went for many, many, many, many year





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