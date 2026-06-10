David Sullivan: From Selling Programmes at Upton Park to West Ham's Controversial Owner

A deep dive into the background of West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan, exploring his early entrepreneurial activities around Upton Park, his aggressive business tactics, his takeover of Birmingham City, and the serious integrity questions now facing him as investigated by the new Independent Football Regulator.

David Sullivan , the controversial figure at the helm of West Ham United , has long been a subject of fascination and scrutiny in English football. A former chief executive recalls a peculiar quirk from Sullivan's days at the club: "If you needed to get hold of him then you had to make sure it wasn't between 1 and 2pm.

It didn't matter what it was, signing a player, selling a player, he was always unavailable then. They used to call it his 'lunch hour'. Let's just say the rumours were that he would be in his office and he would be, well, what you might call 'otherwise engaged'.

" This anecdote, whether apocryphal or not, hints at a man for whom time is a precious commodity and money perhaps even more so. His business acumen, forged in the adult entertainment industry, often manifested as an unrelenting haggling approach. A former adversary paints a vivid picture: "David would haggle over everything. He was an absolute nightmare to do business with.

Everything would have to be incentivised. He'd try and knock a cheeky £200,000 off a deal and instead offer to pay £100,000 plus money for appearances, plus goal bonuses, plus loyalty bonus, plus position finish bonuses to try and squeeze everything out of you.

" This obsession with a pound, the source suggests, may be traced back to Sullivan's childhood entrepreneurial ventures around Upton Park. At eleven, he began selling second-hand match programmes, sneaking into the directors' box post-match to collect discarded copies. He would bung groundsmen a fiver for their old stock and stack them high at big grounds like Wembley, selling them cheaply.

"Fifty different programmes for six shillings and sixpence," he once boasted. This early hustle was a clear precursor to his later business empire, which exploded when he and a university friend began selling glossy prints of topless models, scaling up from 20 for a pound to 200. His football ambitions, however, were temporarily halted when stewards ejected him from West Ham's ground.

"He vowed, as he packed up his wares, to one day come back and buy the place. He was true to his word," the narrative notes. That dream initially took him to Birmingham City in 1993. Sullivan and his associates, the Gold brothers, acquired the Midlands club for around £700,000 after it fell into administration.

Their arrival marked a dramatic cultural shift. They eschewed the traditional boardroom camaraderie, isolating themselves in a separate 'chairman's room' and sending a clear 'us versus you' message. Their most striking move was installing Karren Brady, then just 23, as managing director-a decision that turned many heads. One former employee recalls Sullivan's blunt communication style: "If he thought you'd done a s*** job he would tell you.

You always knew where you stood with him.

" He was described as a man who achieved success and "didn't care about ruffling feathers," often ignoring contrary advice. However, Sullivan's past cast a long shadow. In 1982, he served 71 days in prison after being convicted of living off immoral earnings from prostitution, a conviction later overturned on appeal. He was also the owner of the Daily and Sunday Sport, tabloids renowned for their topless imagery and sensational, often fabricated, stories.

These historical facts have resurfaced with fresh intensity. The Independent Football Regulator, established last year, is now investigating West Ham following bombshell accusations against Sullivan, which he denies. The regulator holds the power to force an owner to sell their share should it deem their integrity insufficient. There was no such body in 1993 to scrutinize Sullivan's baggage before his Birmingham venture.

The narrative closes by hinting at much more to be examined regarding Sullivan and the Golds' tumultuous period at Birmingham City, suggesting a legacy defined as much by brashness and business ruthlessness as by sporting ambition and enduring controversy





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David Sullivan West Ham United Birmingham City Karren Brady Independent Football Regulator Football Ownership Controversy Entrepreneur Business Tactics Upton Park

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