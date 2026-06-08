David Sullivan accused of preying on women for sex, could be forced to sell West Ham stake

David Sullivan, co-owner of West Ham United, has been accused of preying on women for sex. The Independent Football Regulator (IFR) has described the allegations as 'extremely serious' and will seek urgent information from Sullivan.

David Sullivan , the 77-year-old former porn baron and co-owner of West Ham United , has been accused of preying on women for sex . The allegations include claims that he requested sexual favors from multiple aspiring young models in exchange for giving them work.

Sullivan has denied any wrongdoing and remains the largest shareholder at the London Stadium with a stake of 38.8 per cent. The Independent Football Regulator (IFR) has described the allegations as 'extremely serious' and will seek urgent information from Sullivan. The IFR has the power to force unsuitable owners to sell a club, and Sullivan could be forced to sell his stake in West Ham United if the allegations are proven.

The IFR's Owners and Directors test can go further than those used by the Premier League and EFL, with forced sales included as a last resort. The watchdog has previously said it will be able to 'assess the honesty, integrity and financial soundness of those who want to own or run a football club, ensuring they have the necessary skills and experience to do so.

' If the IFR finds that Sullivan does not meet the criteria, they can act. A spokesperson for the IFR said: 'These are extremely serious allegations. We are in contact with West Ham on this matter and will use our statutory powers to seek urgent information from David Sullivan relating to his suitability under our Owners, Directors and Senior Executives regime. We are unable to comment further at this stage.

' Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky holds a 27 per cent stake in West Ham and it remains to be seen if he has the appetite to increase that share. Last season anti-Sullivan chants were heard at nearly all Hammers matches amid a broken relationship between the club's board and its supporters. Sullivan initially bought a 50 per cent share with late business partner David Gold in January 2010. Sullivan's right-hand woman, Karren Brady, quit the club in April.

Sullivan has denied the allegations and said that he will be suing the BBC for libel, along with any other media outlet that repeats any libelous allegations





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

David Sullivan West Ham United Independent Football Regulator Preying On Women For Sex Sex Abuse Allegations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan is raising alarms about an 11th hour challenger: Dan J. SullivanSen. Dan Sullivan and the GOP’s Senate campaign arm are raising major alarms about a same-name rival, warning that it could cost them a seat by confusing the electorate and give a leg-up to his well-funded Democratic challenger, former Rep. Mary Peltola.

Read more »

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan accused of abusing women over decadesWest Ham co-owner David Sullivan has resigned from his post after allegations of abusing women emerged through an investigation. The allegations span decades and date back to the 1980s. Sullivan denies the allegations and has announced plans to sue the BBC for libel.

Read more »

Reports detail women’s claims of sexual coercion against West Ham co-ownerDavid Sullivan, co-owner of West Ham, faces accusations from seven women of using his power to try to coerce them into sex.

Read more »

David Sullivan Resigns as West Ham Co-Owner Amid Sex Abuse AllegationsDavid Sullivan, the co-owner of West Ham, has resigned from his post after allegations of sex abuse surfaced. Seven women have come forward with claims of predatory behavior by Sullivan, who denies the allegations. The BBC has reported that Sullivan admitted to paying for sex with a 16 or 17-year-old girl in the 1990s.

Read more »