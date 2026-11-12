David Slater Urges MAID Expansion After Wife Diane McDowell Suicide

David Slater calls for Medical Assistance in Dying eligibility for severe mental illness following the October 25 suicide of his wife, Diane McDowell, amid ongoing legislative debates.

David Slater is urging the Canadian government to expand eligibility for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) to include individuals suffering from severe mental illness. This plea follows the suicide of his wife, Diane McDowell, on October 25, after decades of battling severe depression. McDowell, who was 71 years old at the time of her death, was not eligible for MAID because mental illness is not currently among the approved list of conditions.

Slater's Plea for Dignified End of Life

Slater recalled that McDowell explicitly told him a month and a half before her death that she did not want to die but also did not want to continue living in her current state of suffering. He stated that he would have supported her decision to end her life with dignity if the law had allowed it. He expressed deep regret that they were not able to discuss this possibility on her deathbed, describing the situation as wrong. Slater emphasized that he would have respected her choice, having previously told her he would support such a decision.

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Government Blocks MAID Mental Health Expansion

Justice Minister Sean Fraser introduced legislation in October to halt the expansion of MAID to those with severe mental health conditions. Fraser stated that the recent obituary of Diane McDowell moved him and reinforced his commitment to decisions that preserve life where possible. He explained that he spoke with medical personnel who warned that it is extremely difficult to predict with certainty that a person's life cannot improve with treatment. Fraser also shared that he had recently lost a close childhood friend to suicide after that friend battled mental illness for over 20 years.

Personal Impact on Lawmakers and Community

Parliament member Robert Oliphant, who has lived next to David Slater for 16 years, attended McDowell's funeral and described the upcoming vote on MAID expansion as personal. Oliphant is also preparing to vote on other MAID expansions, including provisions for dementia patients to consent before their disease progresses. He suggested that the death of an innocent person like McDowell might be necessary to spark the resolve to prevent similar tragedies. Oliphant noted that the community feels a responsibility to help others avoid the despair that led to McDowell's death.

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McDowell's Struggle and Medical History

Before her death, Diane McDowell was hospitalized twice for mental health issues, spending one month at Toronto General Hospital and three months under intense supervision. She also participated in an outpatient program at the Homewood Health Centre, a specialized mental health facility. Slater mentioned that McDowell even considered flying to Switzerland to participate in an end-of-life program, highlighting her desperation for relief. He recalled that her anxiety attacks were so severe that they would wake him in the middle of the night as her bed shook against the wall.

Advocacy for Change in Canadian Law

Slater believes that MAID would have allowed McDowell to die with the same dignity with which she lived her life. He pointed out that the couple had an amazing retirement and traveled frequently, including visits to Paris where they enjoyed coffee and ice cream at 2 am. Slater stated that no stone was left unturned in their efforts to manage her condition, yet he realized her condition was ultimately fatal. He argued that a woman with her life experiences should not have been forced to lie on a bed and suffer when she had the opportunity to make a choice.