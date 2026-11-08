David Silva Scores Penalty on Sha Tin Debut in 1-1 Draw

Former Manchester City star David Silva scored a penalty on his Sha Tin debut in a 1-1 draw with HK Rangers in the Hong Kong Premier League. He was named man-of-the-match.

Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva made a successful return to competitive football on Saturday, November 7, 2026, scoring a penalty on his debut for Hong Kong club Sha Tin. The 40-year-old was named man-of-the-match in a 1-1 draw against HK Rangers in the Hong Kong Premier League. Silva returned to playing after coming out of retirement, which he had announced in October 2026.

Silva's goal arrived in the 56th minute, when he converted a penalty to break the deadlock. He placed the ball into the bottom left-hand corner, sending Hong Kong Rangers goalkeeper Ka-Yu Yip the wrong way. The goal triggered celebrations from Silva's team-mates and supporters in the stands, many of whom took out their phones to record the moment.

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How David Silva Returned to Competitive Football

David Silva returned to professional football for the first time since 2023, starting for Sha Tin in their Hong Kong Premier League fixture. Silva had revealed in October 2026 that he was lacing up his boots again in a professional capacity. He is 40 years old and was starting his first competitive match in more than three years.

Silva had retired after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Real Sociedad. He ended his playing career in 2023 following that injury. His return to the pitch in Hong Kong marked the first time he had played competitively since that point.

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Silva had also played as a playmaker in the match, and his goal sparked a strong reaction from both his team and the home crowd. His performance earned him the man-of-the-match award even though his side did not secure all three points.

Equaliser, Red Card and Silva's Substitution

HK Rangers equalised in the 65th minute through Ibrahim Yakubu Nassam, which left the match level at 1-1. The result meant Sha Tin could not turn their debut-day lead into a win for Silva. The equaliser came nine minutes after Silva's penalty.

Sha Tin's problems grew later in the game when Maxwell Ansah was sent off in the 81st minute for a second bookable offence. Sha Tin were reduced to 10 men after the dismissal. Silva was booked with 11 minutes remaining before being substituted in the 84th minute.

Despite these setbacks, Silva collected the man-of-the-match award after the full-time whistle. The honour recognised his penalty and overall contribution to a match that his team were unable to win.

Sha Tin's Hong Kong Premier League Position

Sha Tin sit 10th in the Hong Kong Premier League with five points from their opening seven matches. The club are one point above bottom-placed Eastern AA, who occupy the sole relegation spot. Sha Tin are also 14 points behind table-toppers North District.

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Silva's arrival has drawn attention to the club during a season where Sha Tin are fighting to climb the table. In an Instagram video shared after joining, the former Valencia midfielder said he was excited to visit Hong Kong, enjoy the local culture, sample the food in Sha Tin and experience football in Hong Kong. He described his move as a chance to explore the city as well as play.

Silva's career at Manchester City between 2010 and 2020 included 11 major honours, among them four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups. He also won the 2010 World Cup with Spain, along with Euro 2008 and Euro 2012. Manchester City have a statue of Silva outside the Etihad Stadium.

Next Fixture for Sha Tin in League Cup Play-offs

Sha Tin next face Southern District in the Hong Kong League Cup Losers play-offs on Saturday. Silva is expected to be central to his side's hopes of victory in that match. The fixture gives Sha Tin a chance to build momentum after a drawn start to their Hong Kong Premier League campaign.

The result will matter for Sha Tin as they try to move away from the bottom of the league table. Their current position leaves little margin for error as the season continues. Silva's penalty on debut offers the club a positive early sign for the rest of the campaign.