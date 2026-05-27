David Sedaris Is In On the Joke

If there’s an art to exposing the absurdities in everyday life, then David Sedaris is one of its greatest living practitioners. Here, the author opens up about finding humor in all the chaos and why understanding yourself often requires an audience.

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The cadence of David Sedaris’s voice is sometimes more familiar to me than my own. Like many of his admirers, I first heard him on the radio. A friend in high school used to call me up on Sundays and trick me into listening to his essays.

“Is this going to be NPR? ” I would ask her warily.

“No,” she would lie. “Just listen. ” A few years later, that same friend and I moved across the country to Alaska, with less than a thousand dollars between us and knowing nobody. It was the hubris only 19-year-olds could have, and David Sedaris was the reason we survived.

A man on the ferry to Juneau overheard us talking about one of Sedaris’s essays, struck up a conversation, and offered us jobs at the local public-television station when we arrived. When I tell Sedaris this story at the start of our conversation, he says only, “Oh. That’s funny. ” It’s an understandable response; by his own account, Sedaris is the type of writer who people feel compelled to tell things to.

He has written 14 books in which the more absurd aspects of daily life are explored with a deadpan, cutting humor. His latest essay collection, explores being a stranger in a strange land and his relationship with his husband, Hugh, and his many siblings. Here, Sedaris talks about aging, the art of humor writing, and the pleasures of being part of a big family.was on the subway.

She was sitting next to a man who was taking up a lot of room. And she was sitting beside a girl who was about 22 years old. Amy was reading, and every time she’d turn the page, she would wind up poking the girl in the ribs. So Amy stopped and put her book away, and then the girl turned to Amy and said, “Just because you’re old doesn’t mean you don’t have to follow the rules.

” For some reason, that made me angrier than if someone had said it to me. There’s a moment when you realize that you’re old, but there’s a whole other moment when you realize that your siblings are. I’m thinking, “Old? Amy’s not old.

” And then I thought, “Well, she’s 65. So if you’re 22, that’s old to you. ” When you get to be a certain age, you can tell what people looked like when they were young. If I look at somebody who’s 65, I can see them as 25, and I can see how great they looked.

But you can’t do that when you’re young. You just see someone who’s got wrinkles, and they’re not even really a person to you. I thought, “Well, maybe there’s a way to turn that diary entry into an essay. ” I think growing up in a big family prepares you for the cruelty of the world.

I mean, that’s just part of having a lot of kids around. If you’re an only child, chances are the first time you’ll be bullied or intimidated is when you go to school, and then you freak out about it. But if you’re one of six kids, that’s just daily. So many people now, they’re an only child, and they’re brought up to believe their body is a sacred thing and no one should be able to interfere with it.

I understand it’s expensive to have kids. I understand all of that. But when I meet someone and they have just one child, I always feel sorry for that child. Also, I feel sorry because that child’s going to grow up knowing that they have to take care of the parent at some point.

And that’s just a lot of responsibility to be handed. Whereas with six kids, you just think, “I’m going to move as far away as possible. And when the moment comes to move them into a home, it’s going to be your responsibility because you never left the state. ”didn’t exist.

No one would ever say, “Well, my sister is toxic, so I’m no longer going to have any relationship with her. ” You didn’t have a choice. You didn’t cut your parents out of your life. Nobody did that.

Since I came from a big family, it left me with a much thicker skin. That’s what I do: I make fun of myself. I’m looking at how petty I am. I’m looking at how boastful I am.

I’m looking at how irritating I am. There’s a limit—you can only go so far—but I’m looking for an acceptable amount of irritation, I suppose. There’s a quote from James Thurber: “The wit makes fun of other persons; the satirist makes fun of the world; the humorist makes fun of himself, but in so doing, he identifies himself with people—that is, people everywhere, not for the purpose of taking them apart, but simply revealing their true nature.

”When you admit a flaw, I just think it makes you more like the reader or more like the listener. Everybody can tell when someone’s being phony. Really, nobody’s getting away with it. People maybe won’t point it out to you, but everybody can tell, like virtue signaling.

That just reads so clearly as virtue signaling. And to think that you’re getting away with it? I mean, you can surround yourself with other people who do it, but everyone’s still seeing it for what it is. It’s sort of like being caught fake laughing, which I’ve done.

I have fake laughed. I’ve been in radio interviews, and sometimes the host will try to be funny. You don’t want to be rude, but anyone listening can read that as a fake laugh. I just feel like I’m not getting away with much.

I’ll be signing a book, and somebody will come up and have a joke for me, and if it’s not told well or if it’s just a tired old joke, like “What’s brown and sticky? A stick,” that’s an almost-joke. That’s like a kid’s joke.

If I had a four-year-old who told that joke, I would just send them to their room, and I would say, “You stay in there until you come out with something better than that, because that’s nothing. That is a nothing joke. ” If I just remain stone-faced, people are so embarrassed. So I’m not proud of it.

But then I have fake laughed to save someone’s dignity. I think it’s easy to cry, but it’s hard to laugh and sound genuine, even if you are acting in a movie, don’t you think? When I am reading to an audience, the audience, because the people are in the dark and I can’t see them, is under no pressure to respond. They laugh, they cough.

If they cough, they’re basically throwing skulls at me. I can feel them lose interest. I can feel them check out. They’re a wonderful first reader.

They really are. In the car earlier today, I started rewriting what I read last night based on what the audience told me. I didn’t ask anybody about the essay. No one commented on it afterward.

I just made notes while I was reading about the things that they laughed at, things that they groaned at. I just learned a lot of interesting things last night. The essay was about a guy whom I’d met once who had a micropenis, and I went out of my way to make it not about making fun of the guy’s micropenis. It could happen to anybody.

So when the audience laughed at the micropenis, I thought, “I’m not doing my job,” because I don’t want them to laugh at that. I want them to laugh at my response to it. When I read it out loud, I didn’t quite realize how complicated it was going to be, but now complications excite me because I feel like I know there’s a way I can make it work. I know there’s a way, and I’m usually right.

Absurdity is great. That’s what I’m always looking for. The more, the better, as far as I’m concerned. It’s my bread and butter.

Did I just say it’s my bread and butter? I’m sorry. I mean, I’m always happy when I see something that’s absurd. My eyes are open for it all the time, and you don’t want to force something.

You don’t want to try to convince people that something’s absurd. When it’s absurd and you present it to them, then they recognize it as such. But I’ve been trained because I’ve been at this for so long that I’m just always on the hunt for it.





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