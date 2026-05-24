David Schwimmer's Career Beyond Friends: A Look at His Expansive Career and Iconic Role in Intelligence

David Schwimmer's career has been defined by his iconic role as Ross Pipher Gellar in Friends, but he has also had an expansive career, including credits in directing, voice-acting, and scene-stealing moments in TV shows like American Crime Story and Will & Grace. Alongside Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, Schwimmer created another iconic character in Intelligence, a hidden gem series that ran for two seasons and a one-episode special. His leading performance in Intelligence is described as unhinged, physically invigorating, and surprisingly vulnerable.

David Schwimmer 's career was always going to be defined by his iconic role as Ross Pipher Gellar in Friends . However, he has gone on to have an expansive career, including credits in directing, voice-acting, and scene-stealing moments in TV shows like American Crime Story and Will & Grace.

Alongside Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, Schwimmer created another iconic character in Intelligence, a hidden gem series that ran for two seasons and a one-episode special. Schwimmer absolutely commands the screen in Intelligence as Jerry Bernstein, a pompous NSA agent who joins a cyber-crimes unit at the UK's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ). Jerry comes off as arrogant, harsh, and problematic, but through his hard shell, he still manages to be quite funny.

His leading performance is described as unhinged, physically invigorating, and surprisingly vulnerable





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David Schwimmer Friends Intelligence Nick Mohammed NSA Agent Cyber-Crimes Unit GCHQ Pompous Arrogant Harsh Problematic Unhinged Physically Invigorating Vulnerable

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