David Schwimmer Reunites With Ross’ Iconic Red Sweater From ‘Friends’ in New Ad

The campaign is for the clothing and lifestyle brand Quince.

, the actor finds himself chasing different characters through New York City who are all wearing his “dream sweater” — a Once he’s finally reunited with the garment, another guy approaches to say, “Hey, that’s my dream sweater.

” Schwimmer once again takes off running. , titled “The One with the Red Sweater. ” In the episode, which aired in 2001, Rachel is pregnant, but refuses to reveal the father’s identity until she talks to him first. Joey then finds a mysterious red sweater left behind by the guy Rachel slept with weeks prior and assumes it belongs to her ex-boyfriend, Tag , who owns the same sweater.

Also read David Schwimmer Revisits ‘Friends’ Nostalgia in Quince’s ‘The Red Sweater’ Campaign

However, it’s revealed at the end that Ross is the father when he walks into Monica’s apartment and announces that he’s been looking for his missing red sweater.

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“When Quince came to me with this idea, I thought it was really funny — after all, a red sweater and I go back a long way,” Schwimmer said in a statement. “This time, I’m chasing the sweater, and somehow everyone else has one. Even the dog. They didn’t know this when they approached me, but I was already a huge fan of the brand.

I don’t understand how they make such great quality stuff at the prices they offer. And I loved how they found such a clever way to have some fun with it. ”Denis Villeneuve Praises Creative Process Over AI Prompts and Stops Short of Naming New Bond at LACMA Art+Film Gala