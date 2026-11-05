OpenAI AI Discovers 948 Exploits in Linux Kernel as Ripple's David Schwartz Retires at Right Time

Ripple's David Schwartz comments on OpenAI's AI discovering Linux kernel bugs. This development challenges Web3 security as AI automates vulnerability detection and patching at scale.

OpenAI has released a groundbreaking report detailing how its autonomous AI pipeline successfully identified and verified a staggering 948 exploits within the Linux kernel in just 30 hours. This rapid automation of vulnerability discovery marks a seismic shift in cybersecurity, demonstrating that artificial intelligence can now operate independently of human oversight to find, confirm, and patch software flaws. The findings represent a significant escalation in the capabilities of automated security research, challenging traditional methods of code auditing and network defense.

The OpenAI pipeline operates as a fully closed loop, functioning without any human intervention. The system autonomously locates potential bugs, verifies their existence, writes working exploits to confirm the security breach, and then automatically generates a patch to resolve the issue. This entire cycle was tested against the Linux kernel, the fundamental software infrastructure powering the vast majority of the world's servers, including the massive compute clusters that OpenAI itself relies on for its operations.

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David Schwartz, the veteran technology executive and former Chief Technology Officer of Ripple, has publicly affirmed that his recent step away from active development occurred at a highly strategic moment. Schwartz made these remarks while responding to the detailed report from OpenAI researchers, noting that he picked a great time to retire from the technical front lines. His comments highlight the growing pressure on seasoned engineers to adapt to an era where AI can outpace human speed in identifying complex code vulnerabilities.

The scale of vulnerabilities uncovered by the AI model is substantial and represents a significant departure from traditional security research outcomes. Out of 2,308 initial findings, the AI confirmed hundreds of hidden local privilege escalation vulnerabilities, a type of bug that allows unauthorized access to core system permissions. In stark contrast, security specialists typically find only about 20 such bugs in the Linux kernel over an entire year using conventional methods, highlighting the exponential efficiency gains of AI-driven analysis.

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Furthermore, the AI created 291 working proofs of concept for memory leaks during deep code analysis, while independently discovering and documenting at least 10 previously unknown classes of hacking approaches. The financial dynamics of this new landscape are also emerging quickly, with API credits for using the model costing $1.2 million. However, the cost of one finished exploit is calculated at about $1,279, while such findings pay between $20,000 and $70,000 on the black market, underscoring the lucrative and dangerous potential of AI-driven security research.

The Web3 sphere, where open-source code serves as the foundation of blockchain security, faces a significant challenge from this capability. If AI can find zero-day vulnerabilities at this speed and scale, the integrity of decentralized networks that rely on transparent, publicly auditable code is under new pressure. This development forces the industry to reconsider how it verifies the security of smart contracts and distributed ledger technologies in an increasingly automated threat environment.

Although Schwartz stepped down from the post of Ripple CTO into honorary retirement last November, he has not abandoned his technical involvement or his terminal. He recently showed monitoring charts of his personal server hub on the XRP Ledger network, demonstrating that a node is running under colossal load. The node maintains more than 550 active connections, shows latency of around 200ms, and processes about 110,000 incoming messages per second, illustrating the high-performance demands of the network.

Schwartz continues to engage in personal work on the network's internal architectural problems and participates in detailed discussions with active validators. He recently detailed a transaction queue bug that caused the local load metric on his server to jump to 540, triggering fee spikes within the ledger. These ongoing efforts underscore the continued relevance of experienced engineers in navigating the complex operational challenges that remain in maintaining decentralized networks amid evolving technological threats.