David Schwartz Debunks XRP Gas Fee Myth Amid Price Slump

Former Ripple CTO David Schwartz clarifies XRP's valuation drivers are not transaction fees, addressing holder frustration as the token drops 12% this week.

David Schwartz, the former Chief Technology Officer of Ripple and a primary architect of the XRP Ledger, has directly addressed and debunked a persistent market myth regarding the cryptocurrency's valuation. Schwartz took to the X social media platform to clarify that the use of XRP as the native gas token for transaction fees is not a significant factor in determining its overall market price. This statement comes at a time when frustration among XRP holders is mounting due to the token's recent poor performance in the broader digital asset market.

Schwartz Rejects Gas Fee Valuation Theory

The veteran Ripple executive challenged the notion that burning tokens for network fees would drive substantial upward pressure on XRP's value. He explicitly stated that no knowledgeable party believes the utility of XRP as gas would be a major driver of its price. His comments were made while engaging in the ongoing, often heated, debate concerning the underperformance of XRP relative to other digital assets and its evolving role within Ripple's expanding technological ecosystem.

Also read XRP ETFs Hold 1.16 Billion Tokens One Year After U.S. Launch

Schwartz directed attention to a post from November 2025, where he previously explained how mass adoption of the XRP Ledger could theoretically increase the token's value. He argued that increased usage adds value through XRP's privileged position on the ledger, rather than through fee consumption mechanisms.

Unique Properties Drive Long-Term Value

In his previous detailed explanation, Schwartz emphasized several unique properties that distinguish XRP from other digital assets. He highlighted the lack of counterparty risk as a fundamental benefit, noting that users do not need to trust a central entity to hold their funds. Additionally, he pointed out that the asset is jurisdictionless, allowing for seamless cross-border transactions without geographical restrictions.

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Another critical factor cited by Schwartz is XRP's privileged place in the network's autobridging features. This technical capability allows the network to facilitate trades between different currencies without requiring pre-funded accounts on both sides, enhancing liquidity and efficiency. These structural advantages are intended to support the network's utility rather than relying on speculative fee burning.

Mass Adoption and Value Capture

Schwartz argued that it is difficult to imagine the XRP Ledger achieving mass-scale success without XRP capturing a significant portion of the value created by that success. He expressed a strong conviction that the native token must benefit from the ledger's adoption. This perspective suggests that value accrues through network utility and user base growth rather than through scarcity mechanisms created by transaction fees.

Despite emphasizing the token's potential for value capture, Schwartz reiterated that the XRP Ledger was not created solely to push the price of XRP higher. The original engineering goal was to establish a fast and cheap payment system. This system is designed to operate with a native digital asset and includes decentralized exchange features to facilitate seamless trading. The focus remains on technical efficiency and broad adoption over price speculation.

Market Impact and Price Performance

Schwartz's recent clarifications arrive as frustration among XRP holders intensifies due to the cryptocurrency's stagnant market performance. The comments serve to manage expectations and provide technical context for investors who may be misinterpreting the token's utility model. By distinguishing between technical utility and price drivers, Schwartz aims to provide a clearer understanding of the asset's long-term potential.

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As of Monday, the Ripple-related token was trading at approximately the $1.09 level. This price point represents a decline of more than 12% over the last seven days. The drop has fueled criticism and demands for clarity from the project's leadership. The market continues to react to these fluctuations, with investors closely watching for signs of stabilization or renewed growth.

Leadership Distance from Price Speculation

When asked directly about his influence on the token's price, Schwartz admitted that he likely has very little to do with it. He stated honestly that while he might have some indirect influence, it is negligible. This admission underscores the decentralized nature of the market and the limitations of even the project's creators in controlling short-term price movements.

The exchange between Schwartz and critics highlights the ongoing tension between technical reality and market sentiment. While the engineering team focuses on building robust infrastructure, holders are concerned with immediate financial returns. This disconnect remains a significant challenge for the project as it seeks to expand its global reach and user base.

Looking ahead, the focus for Ripple and the XRP Ledger community appears to remain on technological adoption and real-world use cases. The elimination of counterparty risk and the enhancement of cross-border payment efficiency are the primary goals. If these technical advantages lead to widespread institutional and consumer adoption, Schwartz believes the value of XRP will naturally follow as a byproduct of network success. The current price volatility is likely to persist until such adoption metrics become more evident in the market data.