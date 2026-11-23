Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz corrects viral claim, confirming his massive crypto portfolio reduction happened over ten years, not months, due to a personal de-risking strategy.

Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz has publicly addressed viral social media claims regarding his cryptocurrency holdings, clarifying that his significant reduction in XRP and Bitcoin occurred over a ten-year period rather than in recent months. The clarification was issued to correct a misinterpreted narrative that suggested a sudden liquidation of assets during the current market cycle.

The misinformation originated from a viral post on X that compared Schwartz's peak portfolio holdings to his current position, alleging an "insane reduction" in his crypto assets over a short timeframe. The original post claimed that Schwartz had sold almost his entire stake in major cryptocurrencies, specifically citing a drop from 26 million XRP, 1,500 BTC, and 40,000 ETH down to just 3 million XRP, 1 BTC, and 6 ETH.

Also read XRP Death Cross Signals Downtrend Amid ETF Outflows and Market Sentiment

Decade-Long De-Risking Strategy Explained

Schwartz directly refuted the timeline presented in the viral post, stating that the sales described were not the result of recent market movements but rather the culmination of a long-term strategy implemented over the last decade. To provide evidence for his statement, he referenced a post he made on April 21, 2019, where he discussed his ongoing "de-risking strategy" agreed upon with his wife when they first invested their own capital into cryptocurrency.

In that 2019 correspondence, Schwartz admitted that selling during bull runs caused emotional distress, noting that the process "still hurt" despite his rational understanding of the financial benefits. He emphasized that his current holdings reflect a decades-long effort to gradually exit the market rather than a panic-induced sale in response to recent price action or regulatory changes.

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Personal Aversion to Market Volatility

While correcting the timeline, Schwartz did not dispute the accuracy of the remaining balance figures cited in the viral post. He openly acknowledged the truth of the numbers, explaining that his personal psychology makes it difficult for him to tolerate financial risk, stating simply, "I hate risk. I can't help it." This sentiment has been a consistent theme in his public communications regarding his personal investment philosophy.

Schwartz further elaborated that despite rationally understanding that he should take more risk as his wealth has grown, his natural inclination remains toward risk aversion. He admitted that while most of the big risks he has taken in his career have worked out well, his personal emotional response to market volatility forces him to maintain a conservative posture in his private portfolio management.

Current Portfolio Valuation and Tax Implications

At press time, the market value of Schwartz's remaining assets reflects the drastic reduction in volume but substantial value retention due to price appreciation. With XRP trading at approximately $0.939, Bitcoin at $61,477, and Ethereum at $1,722, the remaining 3 million XRP, 1 BTC, and 6 ETH are valued at roughly $2.89 million.

XRP constitutes more than 97% of this remaining sum, highlighting the dominance of the asset in his residual holdings. This concentration indicates that while he has sold the majority of his initial positions, he has maintained a strategic stake in the primary asset associated with his professional career at Ripple.

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Recent Sales Activity and Corporate Context

Schwartz has discussed his sales activities multiple times this year, providing further context to his long-term strategy. In May, he noted that he had limited XRP left and attempted to move most of his assets away from direct crypto exposure, keeping only Ripple stock as his primary link to the sector. By July, he recalled regretting not selling at lower price points, specifically mentioning $0.10 for XRP and around $1 for ETH, but affirmed that he and his wife had agreed to sell at every new all-time high.

Earlier in November, Schwartz disclosed that he sold approximately 2.5 million XRP in 2025, with most tokens received in 2020 and 2023. He reported paying approximately $1.7 million in capital gains tax on those sales, a detail he shared in response to criticism labeling XRP as a "terrible investment." This transaction underscores the continued, albeit reduced, nature of his trading activity.

Strategic Shift to Ripple Equity

Schwartz has explicitly stated that his main exposure to the crypto sector now comes through Ripple stock rather than direct XRP holdings. This strategic shift aligns with his goal of maintaining involvement in the industry while minimizing personal financial risk associated with asset volatility. The move also coincides with broader corporate initiatives at Ripple, which launched a share buyback of up to $750 million in March, valuing the company at $50 billion.

This transition from direct asset holding to equity ownership represents a significant evolution in his personal financial approach. It allows him to remain aligned with the growth of the Ripple ecosystem without the direct day-to-day volatility of cryptocurrency markets. The clarification serves to inform the public about the long-term, disciplined nature of his investment decisions, countering narratives of sudden market exits.