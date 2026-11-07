David Schwartz Blocks XRP Spammers on X Over Disruptive Behavior

XRP co-founder David Schwartz announces he will block users flooding his X account with spam, citing disruptive conduct and fraud allegations from the XRP community.

XRP co-founder David Schwartz has announced strict new measures to curb the influx of irrelevant and disruptive content on his X profile, targeting users who flood his posts with spam. The Ripple executive revealed that he plans to block a significant number of XRP users due to an overwhelming volume of unsolicited promotions and unrelated comments that have deteriorated the quality of engagement on his account.

Disruptive Behavior and Account Blocks

Schwartz detailed a growing pattern of behavior where users from the XRP community reply to his comments on unrelated posts with insults, accusations, and aggressive crypto-related messages. This surge in activity has become so intrusive that it forces Schwartz to block accounts to maintain his ability to interact with other users without causing inconvenience to their followers.

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The executive explained that this disruptive conduct affects not only his own social media experience but also impacts other X users whose posts he engages with. By flooding unrelated conversations with XRP content or personal attacks, these users risk causing the people Schwartz responds to to block him entirely to prevent their own followers from receiving irrelevant notifications.

Fraud Allegations and Zero Tolerance Policy

Alongside the issue of spam, Schwartz addressed the increasing frequency of fraud allegations directed at him on his unrelated posts. He stated that he will take action against any accounts that follow him on X solely to accuse him of scamming or fraudulent activities, regardless of whether their comments are positive or negative in tone.

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Schwartz emphasized that he will not tolerate individuals using his participation in other users' discussions as a platform to promote projects like IPX plans to bring minicoin payments to LINE FRIENDS stores. This zero-tolerance policy extends to any user attempting to leverage his presence for unsolicited promotions or to harass him with baseless claims.

Impact on XRP Community and Future Engagement

The decision to block these accounts marks a significant shift in how Schwartz manages his digital presence amid the ongoing noise in the crypto community. By filtering out disruptive actors, he aims to restore meaningful interaction on his profile and protect the integrity of his conversations with other industry figures and the general public.

This move highlights the growing tension between high-profile crypto executives and segments of the community who feel compelled to engage in aggressive or promotional behavior on social media platforms. Schwartz's actions serve as a clear boundary against spam and harassment, setting a precedent for how other digital leaders may manage similar challenges in the future.