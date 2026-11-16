David Rule Tests World's Smallest Houseboat After 885K YouTube Fame

YouTuber David Rule spends three days on the world's smallest houseboat, revealing the challenges of living in a 28sq ft floating home built for $4,000.

YouTube construction personality David Rule has completed the first voyage of the world's smallest houseboat, sharing an exclusive account of what it is actually like to live inside such a confined floating space. The Wyoming-based creator, who has amassed a following of over 885,000 subscribers by documenting his unconventional building projects, recently tested the vessel on the Pend Oreille River in Washington. This latest endeavor follows his previous viral hits, including a luxury camper conversion from a cheap trailer and a rugged Alaska survival cabin built from raw materials.

Building the 28sq Ft Tiny Floating Home

Rule constructed the tiny abode to measure precisely three-and-a-half feet by eight feet, resulting in a total living area of just 28 square feet. The project cost approximately $4,000, with more than half of that budget consumed solely by the plastic pontoons required for stability. He spent a little over one month designing and building the structure, ensuring every component was lightweight while maintaining structural integrity. Cedar planks formed the walls and floor, while polycarbonate created a full-length rear window. The roof utilized a combination of plywood and aluminum sheets to provide weather protection without adding excessive weight to the small vessel.

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Power Systems and Living Amenities Onboard

The vessel is equipped with two 100-watt solar panels mounted on the roof to charge a battery system. This power source runs a small motor for navigation, interior lighting, a cooling fan, and a USB charging outlet. Rule installed essential living features including a mini fridge, a small butane-powered stove, and a counter with storage cabinets. A key innovation is the electric water purifier pump connected to a sink. This device draws water directly from the lake through a tube, processing it so it is safe to drink straight from the faucet, eliminating the need to carry heavy water supplies. A door from a waterproof canopy tent serves as the entryway to keep the interior dry.

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Three-Day Voyage Challenges and Comforts

After finishing the build, Rule embarked on a three-day, 12-mile journey down the river to test the houseboat's functionality. He described the experience as fun but challenging, noting that the limited space made storing gear difficult. During the trip, he fished and cooked his catch on the small stove, sleeping on the compact bed provided. The weather in August offered perfect temperatures, and the tent door effectively kept insects out, making the nights incredibly peaceful. However, he admitted that the primary difficulty was the lack of storage space for his necessary equipment, which crowded the already tiny 28-square-foot interior.

Future Plans and Creator Intentions

While the houseboat proved to be a functional vessel for short-term stays, Rule does not intend to live on it full-time. He emphasized that the project was primarily created as a spectacle and a challenge to entertain his audience and inspire interest in unique construction methods. The voyage demonstrated that while the tiny home is viable for a brief adventure, the spatial constraints make long-term habitation impractical for most individuals. The project reinforces his reputation for turning ambitious ideas into tangible, albeit extreme, living spaces for digital documentation.