David Raya's Career on the Line in Champions League Final

David Raya, the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, is set to face his biggest test yet in the Champions League final. His decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale, his previous year's number one, has been a turning point in his career. Raya has established himself as one of the world's best keepers, while Ramsdale has endured a relegation season and a season spent largely on the bench. Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, has proven adept at making these decisions and the vast majority have proven to be the right ones in terms of clarity and timing.

Champions League finals can be won by goalkeepers. They can be lost by them, too. Real Madrid would not have beaten Liverpool in Paris in 2022 had it not been for the performance of arguably the world's best goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois.

The Spanish team were second best that night but Courtois won his battle with Mo Salah and Real went home with the trophy. Again. The same teams had met in Kyiv in 2018, of course. That version of Liverpool wasn't really ready to win Europe's most coveted prize but a calamitous contribution from the German, Loris Karius didn't help.

Real won that one 3-1 and Karius and his career never really recovered. So it goes without saying that Saturday in Budapest represents a big night for Arsenal's David Raya. It's arguably the biggest of his career, given that - peculiarly - he has not yet been elevated to first pick for the Spanish national team. Raya is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League these days.

With Alison Becker at Liverpool and Emi Martinez at Aston Villa trending backwards - if only marginally - and the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma not quite bringing the absolute security to the Manchester City defence that Pep Guardiola had hoped, Raya's closest modern challenger is Everton's Jordan Pickford. Arsenal's defence has helped him.

Mikel Arteta's team gave up an average of just 2.5 shots on target per Premier League game this season and that - unsurprisingly - is the lowest in Europe's main five divisions. Arsenal's No 1 goalkeeper David Raya has been a vital part of the club's success this season Raya poses with the Premier League title alongside William Saliba (left) and Gabriel Magalhaes Nevertheless, the improvement in Raya has been clear over the last two seasons.

He is 30-years-old now, which is somewhere around the peak years for most top-class goalkeepers. And the authority, confidence and athleticism of his goalkeeping can be traced back to a huge decision made by Arteta early in the 2023-24 season. It was after a game at Everton's Goodison Park in September 2023 that the Arsenal manager tried to explain away his decision to elevate his summer loan signing above his previous year's number one Aaron Ramsdale.

Like a father trying to choose between two favourite sons, Arteta didn't have the confidence to be completely honest, claiming that he would rotate his two keepers throughout the season and would even consider replacing one with the other partway through an individual game. It was a moment that maybe needed public clarity.

For the truth that was obvious to all was that, four league games in to the season, Arteta had simply dropped his number one but simply didn't have the heart to say so. Over the rest of that season, Ramsdale was to make precisely two league appearances - both against Raya's parent club Brentford against whom he was not allowed to play.

'It was a huge decision by Mikel and it really hurt him to do it,' says a well-placed Arsenal source. 'He loved Aaron and the truth is he hadn't done anything wrong. It's just that sometimes a team needs an upgrade to go where it needs to go.

'Even if it's just a 5 per cent uptick, it needs to be done without sentiment. This is what Mikel decided the team needed and he was right wasn't he?.

' The different career paths of the two goalkeepers since that time has been stark. Raya has established himself as one of the world's best keepers while Ramsdale has endured a relegation season back at his old club Southampton and now a season spent largely on the bench while on loan at Newcastle.

The Spanish shot-stopper has more than repaid Mikel Arteta's faith in him between the sticks Arteta is thrown into the air by his players after masterminding Arsenal's first title since 2004 He was England's number two back in September 2023 and his demotion caused a stir. Even his father said some things on social media that may have been best left unsaid.

But now Ramsdale is not in Thomas Tuchel's squad for this summer's World Cup and was never going to be. Arsenal have simply moved on and sometimes that's the way it has to be. Arteta has, during his six-and-half-years at the club, proved adept at making these decisions and the vast majority have proven to be the right ones in terms of clarity and indeed timing.

The Scottish defender Kieran Tierney helped Arteta through his testing early days and was captain at one stage. When an upgrade became available in Oleksandr Zinchenko, Tierney was gone. Zinchenko also served a purpose for a while as Arteta sought a bit of City's winning mentality but is now playing his football at Ajax. Other names on the list of those who have felt the cold wind of Arteta change blow them out of the door are high-profile.

Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka stand out. Some of those decisions caused ripples inside Arsenal





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