Mikel Arteta confirms David Raya's shoulder injury against Newcastle is not serious and requires no surgery. Arsenal prepare for Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a reassuring update regarding David Raya's condition following the midfielder's departure from Saturday's match against Newcastle. The goalkeeper suffered a left shoulder injury during the 70th minute of the thrilling 2-2 draw at St James' Park. Although Raya appeared to be in significant pain when helped off the pitch by medical staff, Arteta stated that the injury does not look too serious. This assessment has raised hopes that the goalkeeper could return to action within a matter of weeks.

Raya Injury Severity And Medical Details

Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper underwent an MRI scan the day after the incident to determine the extent of the damage to his left shoulder. The scan confirmed that there is no need for surgery, which was initially the primary fear given the severity of the collision with William Osula. Arteta explained that the initial fear of a long-term absence was alleviated by these results. The manager noted that Raya is not fit for the upcoming Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. However, the medical tests on Monday provided encouraging signs that the injury is better than expected.

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Arteta Assessment And Training Absence

Mikel Arteta emphasized that the initial reaction to the pain was concerning but turned out to be misleading regarding the long-term prognosis. He mentioned that Raya could almost not handle the amount of pain he experienced during the collision. The first round of tests showed something much more encouraging than the initial shock suggested. Consequently, the medical team does not anticipate a months-long absence for the player. Raya did not join his teammates for the pre-match training session at Arsenal's training ground ahead of the German giants visit. His absence from the open session underscores the cautious approach being taken before Tuesday's critical European fixture.

Team Availability And Squad Concerns

The absence of David Raya coincides with other availability issues for the squad as they prepare for the high-stakes Champions League clash. Bukayo Saka and Martin Zubimendi were also unavailable for the media session with less than 24 hours until the meeting with Borussia Dortmund. Arteta's comments highlight the significant challenge of maintaining defensive solidity without the best defensive unit in the top flight. The manager's assurance regarding the lack of surgery is crucial for the team's morale and strategic planning. The injury to a player of Raya's caliber is a massive blow to the squad's defensive stability.

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Expert Reaction And Future Implications

Ian Wright voiced strong concern on Sky Sports about the potential impact of Raya's absence on Arsenal's defensive lineup. Wright stated that while Kepa Arrizabalaga is capable of keeping goals out, the loss of Raya is a massive worry. He noted that replacing players like David Raya, Declan Rice, and Gabriel is very tough for any manager. The Gunners face a crunch period with their Champions League match followed by a Premier League clash with Manchester City next Sunday. Arsenal will play nine more games before the end of the year as they push forward in both competitions.

Champions League Preparation And Next Steps

Arsenal must now focus on their preparation for the Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. The team will rely on their remaining squad depth to maintain their competitive edge in Europe. The outcome of Raya's recovery will be closely monitored as the season progresses. The club will continue to provide updates on his rehabilitation status in the coming days. The immediate priority is ensuring the team is ready for the next fixture while managing the injury risk for their key players. The upcoming matches will test the squad's resilience and tactical flexibility.