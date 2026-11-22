David Pepose and BOOM! Studios release The O.Z., a gritty War for Peace story featuring Dorothy Gale's granddaughter in a post-apocalyptic world.

David Pepose, a prominent writer known for his work on Marvel Comics and Mad Cave Studios titles, has partnered with BOOM! Studios to publish The O.Z., a radical reinterpretation of the classic 1939 film and book. The series features a new protagonist, the granddaughter of the original Dorothy Gale, who navigates a dystopian landscape shaped by conflict and survival. The narrative transforms the beloved fantasy into a gritty exploration of trauma and resilience in a war-torn reality.

War for Peace Narrative and Origins

The O.Z. reimagines the Land of Oz as the Occupied Zone, a setting where a brutal civil war has ravaged the countryside following the original adventures. The story follows Dorothy Gale's namesake granddaughter, a veteran of the Iraq War who struggles with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and deep disillusionment upon returning home. When a tornado strikes her life, she is transported to this fractured version of Oz, where she discovers that her grandmother's magical journey inadvertently ignited the very conflict now destroying the nation.

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Pepose described the tone of the series by comparing it to a mashup of the film Mad Max and the original Wizard of Oz tales. He aimed to create a fantasy war story that he had long wanted to write early in his career, focusing on the harsh realities faced by soldiers and civilians alike. The protagonist must navigate a world where the familiar landmarks of her grandmother's story are now symbols of destruction and occupation. Her goal is to find the Silver Slippers, not for magic, but as a tool to bring peace to a region that has been devastated by endless fighting.

Creation Process and Character Development

The inception of the project began as a serendipitous event during the writing process. Pepose was experimenting with different fantasy staples for inspiration when his cursor froze on the word Oz. This moment prompted him to view the acronym as a literal place name, leading to the concept of the Occupied Zone. This single idea crystallized the entire narrative structure, allowing him to map out a story where the whimsical elements of the original book are grounded in the harsh politics of war.

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The character of the new Dorothy is deeply rooted in Pepose's personal experiences as a newspaper reporter. Having interviewed numerous returning veterans about their difficulties adjusting to civilian life, Pepose wanted to explore the psychological weight of war through the lens of a fantasy protagonist. By giving Dorothy PTSD and a military background, the story adds a layer of emotional realism to the supernatural elements. The Tin Soldier, the Prince of Lions, and Jack Pumpkinhead appear not as toys, but as allies in a desperate struggle for survival and stability.

BOOM! Studios Partnership and Release Details

After initially gaining traction through a successful Kickstarter campaign, The O.Z. was acquired by BOOM! Studios, providing the series with a larger platform and resources. The partnership allows the creative team to reach a wider audience while maintaining the gritty vision Pepose and artist Ruben Rojas intended. BOOM! Studios Editor-in-Chief Andy Schmidt and O.Z. editor Gregory Hopkins have supported the project, signaling a strong commitment to the series from the publisher.

The first issue of The O.Z. is scheduled for release in February 2027. This timeline gives the team ample time to refine the story and artwork, ensuring a high-quality product for readers. Pepose has expressed hope that the series will extend beyond a single volume, provided there is sufficient demand from fans and manageable scheduling for him and Rojas. He has already pitched several ideas for sequel storylines to the editorial team, indicating a long-term vision for the Occupied Zone.

Fan Demand and Future Storylines

The decision to continue the series will largely depend on reader response and the availability of the creators. Pepose stated that he has ideas in his back pocket that he has already shared with the BOOM! Studios editorial staff. The potential for a sequel exists if the initial release generates significant interest and engagement. The creative team remains open to expanding the world of The O.Z. and exploring further conflicts within the Occupied Zone.

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This reimagining offers a fresh perspective on a decades-old franchise, appealing to both new readers and long-time fans of the original material. By blending elements of military drama with fantasy, Pepose creates a unique narrative that stands out in the comic book industry. The O.Z. promises to deliver a thought-provoking experience that challenges traditional notions of heroism and the costs of war. Readers can expect a story that is both visually striking and emotionally resonant.