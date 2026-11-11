David Morgan Found Guilty of Murder After Fatal Norwich Crash

David Morgan, 40, convicted of murdering cyclist Richard Smith in Norwich after a road rage incident. He will be sentenced on November 30.

David Morgan, a forty-year-old man from Norwich, Norfolk, has been found guilty of murder by a jury at Norwich Crown Court for the fatal collision with cyclist Richard Smith. The verdict concludes a trial where prosecutors proved that Morgan deliberately drove his Mercedes into Smith following a minor traffic confrontation on May 8.

CCTV Proof of Drunken Behavior Before Crash

Crown Prosecution Service evidence included CCTV footage showing David Morgan ordering Peroni drinks at the Sole and Heel pub at approximately 1:39 pm. This recording placed Morgan at the establishment less than four hours before he struck Richard Smith while driving his Mercedes CLA 180.

Also read Morgan Park football coach Chris James' reported firing sparks backlash

The video also captured Morgan dancing inside the pub, contradicting his later claims that he was not intoxicated when he took the wheel to collect his children from school. This visual evidence served as a critical component in establishing his state of mind prior to the fatal journey through Norwich traffic.

Motive Behind Deliberate Vehicle Swerve

Prosecutors presented testimony that David Morgan admitted to wanting to wind up Richard Smith after the cyclist clipped the wing mirror of his car during an altercation. Morgan claimed he swerved right to avoid hitting the kerb and damaging his expensive vehicle wheels, but the jury rejected this explanation for the dangerous maneuver.

Advertisement

Instead, the court heard that Morgan intentionally moved his vehicle into the path of the cyclist to intimidate him. This decision resulted in a high-impact collision that sent Richard Smith over his handlebars, leading to catastrophic injuries that ultimately caused his death three days later.

Medical Evidence of Severe Head Trauma

Consultant forensic pathologist Dr Benjamin Swift provided detailed medical testimony regarding the extent of Richard Smith's injuries sustained during the crash. The examination revealed a complex fracture measuring exactly 19.4cm extending from the right eyebrow toward the back of the skull.

Further analysis identified additional hinge-type fractures running ear to ear and severe traumatic brain injury characterized by swelling and surface bruising. These specific medical findings confirmed the lethal nature of the impact caused by the Mercedes sports car driven by David Morgan.

Alcohol Levels and False Police Statements

David Morgan failed a roadside breathalyser test upon arrest at approximately 7 pm on the day of the incident, recording fifty-seven micrograms of alcohol per one hundred millilitres of breath. This result exceeded the legal limit of thirty-five micrograms by more than one-and-a-half times.

Advertisement

During cross-examination, Morgan admitted that he had lied to police about consuming alcohol only after the crash. He confessed that he was scared because he knew he had been drinking at the Sole and Heel earlier that afternoon, yet he maintained he did not feel intoxicated when driving.

Sentencing Date and Legal Outcome

Although David Morgan pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, the jury of nine women and three men returned a guilty verdict for murder. This determination holds him fully responsible for the unlawful killing of Richard Smith, a father of three who died in hospital on May 11.

The judge at Norwich Crown Court has scheduled the sentencing hearing for November 30. Morgan now awaits the judicial determination of his punishment for the crime, which concluded with this definitive legal judgment against the defendant.