Houston Texans running back David Montgomery is cleared to play against the Indianapolis Colts, providing a critical boost to the offense as the team looks to improve its 3-6 record.

The Houston Texans are racing to salvage their season as they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. Head coach DeMeco Ryans received a significant positive update regarding the health of starting running back David Montgomery. Montgomery is officially cleared to return for Thursday Night Football without any injury designation.

Montgomery Cleared After Missing Four Games

David Montgomery has been sidelined for the last four games due to a groin injury sustained during Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. He will now make his much-anticipated return to the field. Montgomery attended full practices throughout the entire week, confirming his readiness to play. This clearance allows the Texans to avoid the loss of their primary ball carrier for a fifth consecutive matchup.

Also read How Texans' Defense Will Change With Azeez Al-Shaair on IR

Texans Backfield Boosted by Montgomery's Return

The return of David Montgomery provides an immediate offensive spark for a team sitting second in the AFC South. Houston currently holds a 3-6 record and desperately needs to tighten its standing in the division. Montgomery contributed 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his first five games. He also added seven catches for 67 yards and one scoring touchdown.

Woody Marks Out with Concussion Issues

Texans running back Woody Marks has been ruled out of the Week 11 contest due to a concussion. Marks suffered the injury during the team's loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. His absence makes David Montgomery's availability even more crucial for the playing time distribution. Montgomery is expected to reclaim the lead role in the backfield. Backup running backs Emari Demercado and Dare Ogunbowale will share the remaining snaps.

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Lions Trade Yields Return on Investment

The Houston Texans acquired David Montgomery in March from the Detroit Lions. The deal required Houston to send offensive lineman Juice Scruggs to Detroit. The Texans also parted with a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. A seventh-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft was also included in the trade package. Houston hopes this investment begins to pay dividends during the second half of the season.

Montgomery's Career Stats Highlight Value

David Montgomery was selected by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has built an impressive career resume across multiple seasons. Montgomery has rushed for a total of 6,253 yards and 61 touchdowns in his professional career. He has also recorded 238 catches for 1,957 yards and five receiving scores. His versatility makes him a valuable asset for the Houston offense moving forward.