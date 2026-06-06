David Michelinie's Hexx Files: American Mythology August 2026 Solicits

American Mythology August 2026 solicits include Living Corpse: Hexx Files #1 by Venom/Carnage co-creator David Michelinie

David Michelinie headlines American Mythology’s August 2026 solicits with Living Corpse: Hexx Files #1. Michelinie teams with David Zuzelo and Living Corpse creators for two undead tales featuring Mac Hexx and Dracula.

American Mythology also launches Valentine Bluffs Massacre: Iron Heart #1, a killer robot slasher with Miner terror. August 2026 solicits round out with Silent Night, Deadly Night: Dark Winter #2 and Three Stooges Magnificent Moelarky #1. David Michelinie, David Zuzelo Ken Haeser, Buz Hasson, Neil Vokes Ken Haeser, Buz Hasson, Blair Smith The Living Corpse returns in an all new one-shot featuring two tales of undead mayhem!

When an ancient evil awakens that threatens both the living and the dead, The Living Corpse must reluctantly join forces with Mac Hexx, a former paranormal investigator turned enigmatic warlock. Together, they'll face an unstoppable threat that could destroy the fragile boundary between life and death itself. A deadly curse has been unleashed—one tied to the very essence of both their worlds—and it's up to these two dark figures to stop it.

The Living Corpse, bound by death yet fueled by a twisted sense of justice, and Mac Hexx, a once-brilliant investigator turned reluctant occultist, are forced to put aside their differences and confront a force so malevolent, not even their combined powers may be enough to stop it. Written by acclaimed writer David Michelinie, co-creator of Venom and Carnage and drawn by THE LIVING CORPSE team of Ken Haeser, Buz Hasson, and Blair Smith!

Also in a world where the line between life and death is razor thin, The Living Corpse has faced horrors that would break the strongest of men. But nothing could prepare him for the ultimate predator. The King of Vampires. The Prince of Darkness.

Dracula. When the ancient Count rises from the grave once again, determined to claim the world as his own, the Living Corpse must face off against an enemy who has nearly conquered death itself. Can the Living Corpse survive the bite of Dracula, or will the bloodthirsty king of the night finally claim what death has denied him? As the undead lock in a battle of wills, it's a fight to the death—literally.

Written by David Zuzelo with art by Neil Vokes! G.O. Parsons, James Kuhoric Andrea Arcari Roy Allan Martinez Automation meets annihilation. Writers G.O.

Parsons and James Kuhoric reimagine the VALENTINE BLUFFS MASSACRE for a modern age. When mining robots replace the local workforce, Valentine Bluffs becomes a graveyard of broken dreams. But when The Miner begins executing a string of gruesome murders, a legendary evil finds a new home in a metallic shell. A high-concept, brutal slasher for fans of THE TERMINATOR and THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE—with a blood-soaked twist you won't see coming!

S.A. Check, James Kuhoric Puis Calzada Roy Allan Martinez This next new chapter in the SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT universe hits you in the face like a rock in a snowball! Billy takes the naughty list to a whole new level when he winds up in"The Pole", a secret and guarded snowy fortress built for the worst of the worst holiday offenders. Can we say – snowman centipede?

This may be Billy's final chapter, trapped for an eternity in a"snowgatory" of his own making, unless everyone's favorite Santa slasher can figure out a way to survive. Behind these snowy walls, unlikely alliances are formed, bold plans are made, and twisted motives come to light. This issue hits harder than Aunt Susie's fruitcake! Don't miss out on the must-read holiday horror tale of the season!

It's gonna be a long Dark Winter if you do! $4.99 8/12/2026 S.A. Check, James Kuhoric, Chris Durmick Brendon Fraim, Brian Fraim, Diego Tapia Fraim Brothers You Know him! You love him!

He's the glue that held The Three Stooges together for four decades and generations of fans. It's the Chief Knucklehead! The Imbecile Idol! The Wise Guy Grande!

Moe! Moe! Moe! There would be no Three Stooges without the bowl cut bandito!

And everyone here at American Mythology Comics decided it was way past time to give the Moe his due with an issue centered around this comedy legend. Even better than burnt toast and a rotten egg, you'll bust a gut with this dose of new nonsense from some of your favorite THREE STOOGES writers. Leave your troubles at the cover and take a ride to Moe-town! Guaranteed to be better than a poke in the eye!

Take your time but hurry up and order your copy today! Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant.

Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. A boxer who can see the future coming?

Sight #1 by Darin S Cape and Jack Purcell in SHP Comics' August 2026 full solicits and solicitationsBatman Beats Spider-Man: Bleeding Cool's Top 11 Weekly Bestseller ListJeff Lemire And Dustin Nguyen Reunite At Image Comics For Crowbound Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen launch a new comic, Crowbound, as"Handmaid’s Tale meets The Road with echoes of Kill Bill and Pan's Labyrinth"KPop Demon Hunters Books was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read storiesA boxer who can see the future coming?

Sight #1 by Darin S Cape and Jack Purcell in SHP Comics' August 2026 full solicits and solicitationsBatman: Gargoyle of Gotham #4 Preview: Heart of Darkness Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #4 hits stores Wednesday. Can Batman save Gotham by unleashing the evil in his own heart? Probably not great therapy. Something Is Killing The Children #1 Blumhouse Variant $2000+ On eBayJessica Jones and Typhoid Mary face demonic meat monsters in Alias: Red Band #4. Hell's Kitchen's butcher shop serves up supernatural trouble.





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