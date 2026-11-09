David McArdle and Jodie Reunite After 29 Years to Wed

David McArdle and Jodie reconnect after 29 years following a holiday romance in Greece. The couple married in Cardiff after rekindling their pen pal friendship, proving that early love can last decades.

David McArdle, a 48-year-old bus driver from Newcastle, and his wife Jodie, 46, have officially ended a nearly three-decade separation by tying the knot. The couple first met at the age of 17 during a family holiday to Kos, Greece, in 1994, where they exchanged addresses to maintain a pen pal relationship. After losing touch for 13 years, they reconnected in 2016 and married on April 1, 2023, exactly 29 years after their initial meeting.

Early Connection in Greece

David McArdle and Jodie first crossed paths in 1994 when both were 17 years old. The pair were part of a group of twelve children from different families who were spending time together near a pool table during their holiday in Kos. At the end of their trip, the group decided to swap physical addresses to become pen pals and maintain contact after returning home.

Also read Jodie Sweetin Says She Had $190 in Her Bank Account Before Signing on for Fuller House

The two teenagers were the only ones who maintained communication after the initial three-month period. They exchanged letters approximately once a month, writing updates on a single side of A4 lined paper. This correspondence continued for three years until David moved house in 2003, which resulted in the loss of their contact information.

Reconnection After Thirteen Years

David McArdle and Jodie both entered into separate relationships and moved house in 2003, effectively ending their correspondence. Thirteen years passed without communication until 2016, when David discovered that Jodie's phone number was already saved on his mother's device. After his own relationship had ended, he decided to send a text message to Jodie directly from his mother's phone.

Advertisement

The reconnection was emotionally intense for Jodie, who had wanted to reach out previously but feared David was already in a relationship. David McArdle recalled that the 15-minute delay in her reply was due to her sobbing upon reading the message. Once contact was established, the two began messaging every single day without fail.

First In-Person Meeting in 2018

After over two years of daily digital communication, David McArdle drove for six hours from Newcastle to Cardiff in April 2018 to see Jodie in person for the first time since 1994. Jodie, who works as a teaching assistant, lived in Cardiff at the time. Their initial reunion lasted 12 hours of continuous conversation on a sofa before David returned home that night.

David McArdle visited Jodie again two weeks later, sleeping on her sofa as they continued to develop their friendship. During this second visit, he realized he had romantic feelings for her and informed her of this discovery. Jodie revealed that she had harbored feelings for David since they first met in Kos, leading the couple to officially begin a romantic relationship in 2018.

Romantic Proposal at the London Eye

David McArdle planned a memorable proposal for Jodie in October 2021 during a birthday weekend in London. He had noted her fondness for the song Crazy For You by Let Loose and downloaded it to his phone for the occasion. He enlisted a stranger in the queue to film the moment, explaining his intentions to her beforehand.

Advertisement

At the top of the London Eye, David asked Jodie to take a photo of a landmark. When she turned around, he was on one knee with the song playing. He told her he always loved her and would protect her until the end of their lives. Jodie immediately ran to him and accepted the proposal, marking their engagement three years before the wedding.

The Cardiff Wedding and Future Plans

David McArdle and Jodie were married at Cardiff City Hall on April 1, 2023. The couple celebrated in front of their friends and family, marking the culmination of a journey that began 29 years prior. David described the weather on the morning of the wedding as constantly raining, but the clouds cleared just an hour before the ceremony, allowing the sun to shine.

Following the wedding, the couple took a honeymoon in Cornwall, including a week at Land's End. They also maintain a tradition of visiting the island of Kos every August to honor the place where their story began. Their journey from teenagers exchanging letters to a married couple serves as a testament to the longevity of their connection.