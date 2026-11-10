David McArdle and Jodie McArdle Reunite After 29 Years and Marry

David McArdle and Jodie reconnect after 29 years as pen pals in Kos, Greece. The couple married in Cardiff City Hall in April 2023 after a London Eye proposal.

David McArdle, 48, from Newcastle, has reunited with his childhood pen pal Jodie, 46, after nearly three decades apart. The couple, who first exchanged addresses on a family holiday in Kos, Greece, in 1994, recently celebrated their marriage in Cardiff City Hall.

Original Meeting And Lost Contact Details

The love story began in 1994 when a 17-year-old David was on a family holiday in Kos, Greece. Towards the end of the trip, David and Jodie, along with ten other children from different families, decided to swap contact information to become pen pals. The group stayed in touch for three years, with David writing to Jodie roughly once a month on one side of A4 lined paper.

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However, the connection was broken in 2003 when David moved house and the pair lost contact. Both individuals started new relationships and moved locations, assuming they would never hear from each other again. The silence lasted for 13 years until a surprising development occurred involving David's mother.

The Digital Reconnection Process

After his relationship had broken down, David discovered that his mother still had Jodie's phone number. David decided to take a leap of faith and message her directly. The reconnection was not immediate; David waited an agonizing 15 minutes for a reply. He later learned that Jodie had been sobbing while reading his initial text because she had wanted to reach out previously but feared he was already in a relationship.

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Once the initial barrier was removed, the two began messaging every single day. David drove six hours from Newcastle to Cardiff, where Jodie lived as a teaching assistant, to meet her in person on April 17, 2018. This meeting marked their first face-to-face encounter in 24 years, rekindling the bond that had been dormant since their youth.

Relationship Milestones And Proposal Story

Following their reunion, the pair spent 12 hours talking on a sofa in Cardiff during David's first visit. He returned home that night but called her the next day to arrange a second visit two weeks later. During this subsequent trip, David realized his romantic feelings and confessed them. Jodie revealed that she had always liked him, even back when they first met in Kos.

The couple officially began their romantic relationship in 2018. Three years later, in October 2021, David planned a proposal during a birthday weekend in London. He had noted Jodie's fondness for the song Crazy For You by Let Loose and downloaded it to his phone. At the top of the London Eye, David got down on one knee and played the song while a stranger filmed the moment.

Wedding Celebration And Future Plans

David declared his lifelong commitment during the proposal, stating he would protect her from that day forward until their last. Jodie accepted immediately, running into his arms to say yes. The couple formalized their union in April 2023 at Cardiff City Hall in front of friends and family. The wedding took place exactly 29 years after they first met in Greece.

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Despite the distance, the couple maintains a connection to where their story began. David and Jodie visit the island of Kos, where they met all those years ago, every August to honor the start of their journey. Following their wedding, they enjoyed a honeymoon in Cornwall, including a week in Land's End, marking the beginning of their life together after a nearly 30-year separation.